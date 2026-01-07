Creative Diagnostics Launches New Line of Subcellular Fractions for In Vitro Metabolism Studies

New York, USA, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ —Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio with a comprehensive range of Subcellular Fractions for In Vitro Metabolism Studies, including products for hepatic, renal, intestinal, and skin metabolism.

In vitro drug metabolism research has the advantage over in vivo studies of minimizing physiological interference, thereby enabling direct assessment of the selective metabolic action of enzymes on substrates. Due to their relatively simple preparation and stability, subcellular models are widely used in in vitro drug metabolism studies. Commonly used subcellular fractions include microsomes, S9 fractions, the cytoplasm, lysosomes, and mitochondria.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a range of subcellular fractions to facilitate in vitro drug metabolism studies, including products for hepatic, renal, intestinal, and skin metabolism. For example, Creative Diagnostics can provide researchers with products for hepatic metabolism to support their specialized research. The liver is the primary organ for drug metabolism and biotransformation in the body, containing enzymes involved in Phase I and Phase II drug metabolism. Many in vitro metabolism models are based on hepatocyte-derived systems. Creative Diagnostics’ liver metabolism-related products are from multiple animal species, including liver microsomes, liver S9 fractions, cytoplasm, lysosomes, and mitochondria.

Creative Diagnostics also supplies renal metabolism products to support clients’ specific research needs. The gastrointestinal wall plays a pivotal role in the first-pass metabolism of orally administered drugs, primarily through the action of CYP450 and UGT enzymes. However, esterase activity in the intestine can significantly affect drug metabolism. Therefore, when studying CYP450- and UGT-mediated metabolism, interference from esterase pathways must be minimized.

Through continuous technological innovation, Creative Diagnostics has developed proprietary manufacturing processes that effectively preserve most CYP450 and UGT enzyme activity within intestinal subcellular fractions during preparation. The company now offers intestinal microsomes, intestinal S9 fractions, and cytoplasm from multiple animal sources to support intestinal drug metabolism research.

In addition, Creative Diagnostics offers products related to intestinal metabolism for researchers. The kidney serves as a vital organ for Phase I and Phase II metabolic biotransformation beyond its physiological functions of maintaining water and electrolyte balance and excreting endogenous and exogenous substances. Creative Diagnostics provides renal microsomes, renal S9 fractions, and renal cytoplasmic products from various animal species to support research into renal drug metabolism.

This innovative product line provides pharmaceutical companies and academic researchers with essential tools for in vitro metabolic studies and accelerates the drug discovery and development process. To learn more about the new Subcellular Fractions for In Vitro Metabolism Studies, or to find out more innovative solutions to accelerate research and development in the life sciences, please visit https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/products/subcellular-fractions-for-in-vitro-metabolism-studies.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.