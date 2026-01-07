Infysion Launches New Cloud Engineering Services to Help Businesses Build Secure, Scalable, and High-Performance Cloud Environments

Pune, India, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Infysion Technologies, a global provider of digital and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its Cloud Engineering Services, a new service offering aimed at helping businesses design, build, and manage robust cloud environments that support scalability, performance, and security.

As organisations continue to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, many struggle with cloud complexity, rising infrastructure costs, and security challenges. Infysion’s newly launched Cloud Engineering Services address these issues by focusing on cloud architecture, automation, DevOps integration, and ongoing optimisation — enabling businesses to move beyond basic cloud migration toward fully engineered cloud ecosystems.

The new service offering includes cloud architecture design, infrastructure automation, DevOps and CI/CD enablement, security-first cloud engineering, and continuous monitoring and optimisation. These capabilities help organisations improve deployment speed, enhance system reliability, and reduce operational overhead across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

“Businesses today need cloud platforms that are not only scalable but also secure, resilient, and optimised for long-term growth,” said a spokesperson for Infysion Technologies. “With the launch of our Cloud Engineering Services, we are providing organisations with a structured, engineering-driven approach to building cloud environments that support innovation and business agility.”

Infysion’s Cloud Engineering Services are designed for startups, mid-sized businesses, and enterprises looking to modernise legacy systems, improve performance, and align cloud infrastructure with business objectives. The service is now available to clients across industries including technology, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

For more information about Infysion’s Cloud Engineering Services, visit:

https://infysion.com/services/cloud-engineering-services/