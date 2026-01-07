Infysion Launches New Cloud Engineering Services to Help Businesses Build Secure, Scalable, and High-Performance Cloud Environments

Infysion today announced the launch of its Cloud Engineering Services, a new offering designed to help organisations modernise infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption, and engineer secure, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud platforms using automation, DevOps, and best-practice cloud architectures.

Posted on 2026-01-07 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Pune, India, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Infysion Technologies, a global provider of digital and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its Cloud Engineering Services, a new service offering aimed at helping businesses design, build, and manage robust cloud environments that support scalability, performance, and security.

As organisations continue to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, many struggle with cloud complexity, rising infrastructure costs, and security challenges. Infysion’s newly launched Cloud Engineering Services address these issues by focusing on cloud architecture, automation, DevOps integration, and ongoing optimisation — enabling businesses to move beyond basic cloud migration toward fully engineered cloud ecosystems.

The new service offering includes cloud architecture design, infrastructure automation, DevOps and CI/CD enablement, security-first cloud engineering, and continuous monitoring and optimisation. These capabilities help organisations improve deployment speed, enhance system reliability, and reduce operational overhead across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

“Businesses today need cloud platforms that are not only scalable but also secure, resilient, and optimised for long-term growth,” said a spokesperson for Infysion Technologies. “With the launch of our Cloud Engineering Services, we are providing organisations with a structured, engineering-driven approach to building cloud environments that support innovation and business agility.”

Infysion’s Cloud Engineering Services are designed for startups, mid-sized businesses, and enterprises looking to modernise legacy systems, improve performance, and align cloud infrastructure with business objectives. The service is now available to clients across industries including technology, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

For more information about Infysion’s Cloud Engineering Services, visit:
https://infysion.com/services/cloud-engineering-services/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution