RF Test Equipment Market 2030: Rohde & Schwarz Radar Rise

The global RF test equipment market was valued at USD 2,763.1 million in 2023 and is expected to witness strong growth, reaching USD 4,875.5 million by 2030. This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market comprises a broad range of instruments used to test, measure, and analyze radio frequency (RF) signals across multiple applications.

RF test equipment plays a vital role in the design, production, and maintenance of electronic systems operating within the RF spectrum. These systems are widely used in telecommunications infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, aerospace, and defense applications. To ensure performance, reliability, and compliance with regulatory standards, manufacturers rely on RF testing tools such as oscilloscopes, signal generators, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, power meters, and frequency counters, each designed to address specific measurement requirements.

Market growth is being supported by several key factors driving both demand and innovation. The large-scale deployment of 5G networks is significantly increasing the need for advanced RF testing solutions capable of handling higher frequencies and complex signal architectures. In parallel, the growing sophistication of RF-enabled devices, continued expansion of global telecommunications networks, and rising production of consumer electronics are further fueling market demand. These trends are pushing manufacturers to develop more precise, high-performance, and versatile RF test instruments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the RF test equipment market, accounting for 36.7% of global revenue in 2023.

By equipment type, oscilloscopes dominated the market with a revenue share exceeding 27.0% in 2023.

By frequency range, the 1 GHz–6 GHz segment captured over 29.0% of the total revenue in 2023.

By form factor, benchtop equipment led the market with a revenue share of more than 47.0% in 2023.

By end use, the telecommunications segment accounted for over 31.0% of the market revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2,763.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,875.5 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2023

Key RF Test Equipment Company Insights

The RF test equipment market is characterized by the presence of several established global players and emerging innovators. Leading companies such as Keysight Technologies Inc. and Anritsu Group continue to shape the competitive landscape through innovation and technological advancement.

Keysight Technologies is a prominent provider of electronic design and test solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of RF test instruments serving industries including telecommunications, aerospace, defense, automotive, and electronics manufacturing. The company is recognized for its strong focus on research and development, delivering advanced solutions that enhance measurement accuracy, reliability, and performance.

Anritsu Group is a global supplier of test and measurement equipment with a strong emphasis on RF technologies. Serving customers in more than 90 countries, Anritsu supports applications across telecommunications, aerospace, defense, automotive, and semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s reputation for high-quality products and dependable customer support has established it as a trusted provider in the RF testing market.

Other notable market participants include Tektronix and Rohde & Schwarz. Tektronix has expanded beyond its traditional oscilloscope offerings to provide RF testing solutions supported by decades of industry experience. Rohde & Schwarz is widely recognized for its expertise in RF and microwave technologies, offering high-quality instruments used across multiple high-demand industries.

Key RF Test Equipment Companies

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Anritsu Group

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

National Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Siemens

EXFO Inc.

Giga-Tronics Incorporated

Cobham PLC

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Fortive

Chroma ATE Inc.

Atlantic Microwave Ltd

B&K Precision Corporation

Conclusion

The global RF test equipment market is poised for substantial growth through 2030, driven by rapid advancements in wireless technologies, particularly 5G, and the increasing complexity of RF-enabled electronic systems. Strong demand from telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, and defense sectors, combined with ongoing innovation by leading manufacturers, will continue to support market expansion. As connectivity requirements evolve and performance standards become more stringent, RF test equipment will remain essential to ensuring reliability, efficiency, and compliance across a wide range of applications.