Ride Hailing Services Market 2030: Bike Pools Pedal to Profits

The global ride hailing services market was valued at USD 28.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 104.93 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2022 to 2030. Over the past few years, ride hailing and ride sharing services have gained widespread adoption as service providers focus on making urban transportation more efficient, cost-effective, convenient, and comfortable for users.

A key objective of ride hailing companies is to reduce vehicle ownership, traffic congestion, and carbon emissions. However, the market experienced a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic due to global lockdowns and mobility restrictions. To restore customer confidence and resume operations, service providers implemented several safety measures, including installing physical barriers between drivers and passengers, equipping vehicles with hand sanitizers, and using digital thermometers to monitor passenger body temperatures. These initiatives played a critical role in supporting the market’s recovery following the pandemic.

The growing adoption of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) has further strengthened the outlook for ride hailing services. The anticipated introduction of self-driving vehicles is expected to significantly reduce operating costs, making ride hailing more affordable and accessible. In addition, lower interest rates offered by banks and financial institutions have made vehicle financing more attractive. The use of automated vehicle fleets also enables service providers to enhance service innovation by improving passenger safety, comfort, and operational efficiency.

Rapid population growth and urbanization have intensified challenges such as traffic congestion, limited availability of public transportation, and longer waiting times for commuters. As a result, ride hailing services are increasingly preferred due to their faster response times and on-demand availability. Rising fuel prices, higher vehicle maintenance costs, and the implementation of strict emission regulations have further increased the cost of private vehicle ownership. In comparison, ride hailing offers a more economical alternative, which is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the ride hailing services market, holding 35.5% of total revenue in 2021.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030.

By offering, the e-hailing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 58.3% in 2021.

The car rental segment, by offering, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 28.34 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 104.93 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 15.7%

North America: Largest market in 2021

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The ride hailing services market includes a mix of well-established players and emerging entrants. Leading companies are increasingly focusing on expanding and diversifying their service offerings to strengthen market presence and remain competitive.

For example, in April 2021, Gett entered into a partnership with Curb to support post-pandemic business travel. This collaboration allows Gett to offer corporate customers a broader range of transportation options, including limousine services, local taxis, and ride hailing solutions such as Lyft. Similarly, in June 2021, Hyundai Motor Group formed a strategic partnership with Grab Holdings Inc. to advance mobility services. The initial phase of this collaboration focuses on accelerating electric vehicle adoption in Southeast Asia, while jointly developing pilot programs to reduce ownership costs and address range anxiety for partners.

Prominent Companies in the Ride Hailing Services Market

Uber

Lyft

Via

Juno

Xoox

Wheely

ViaVan

My Taxi

Gett

Addison Lee

Conclusion

The global ride hailing services market is set to experience rapid growth through 2030, driven by urbanization, rising transportation costs, and increasing demand for convenient, on-demand mobility solutions. Technological advancements, including the development of autonomous vehicles and the expansion of mobility-as-a-service models, are expected to further enhance market potential. With strong growth prospects in emerging regions and continued innovation by key players, ride hailing services are poised to play an increasingly important role in the future of urban transportation.