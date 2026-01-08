CD Bioparticles Launches Comprehensive Animal mRNA Vaccine Solutions to Support Veterinary Research

New York, USA, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ —CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of an advanced animal mRNA vaccine platform to accelerate the development of innovative and tailor-made vaccines for veterinary applications. This new offering includes solutions for sequence optimization, mRNA production, LNP formulation, and preclinical testing.

In the field of animal health control, mRNA vaccine technology is spearheading a wave of innovation. Due to their rapid response, high-efficiency expression, and modulateability, mRNA vaccines are emerging as potent tools against emerging animal diseases. CD Bioparticles has extensive experience developing veterinary mRNA vaccines for RV, IBRV, BVDV, PRRSV, PEDV, FMDV, PRV, FIPV, FCV, FPV, and FHV.

With extensive experience in mRNA sequence design and optimization, CD Bioparticles now provides scientists an advanced mRNA vaccine platform, to accelerate the development of innovative, cost-effective, and customized veterinary vaccines. These new services include sequence optimization, mRNA production, LNP formulation, analytical evaluation, and preclinical testing. The solutions will enable scientists’ effective responses to the evolving landscape of animal health threats.

CD Bioparticles offers a streamlined pathway from concept to preclinical readiness, including all critical stages of mRNA vaccine development. For example, CD Bioparticles provides the Vaccine Antigen Design and mRNA Sequence Optimization service, to design mRNA sequences for specific antigens that target prevalent viral strains. To enhance immune responses, these mRNA constructs may incorporate multiple antigens, antigen variants, signal peptides, and co-stimulatory signals. CD Bioparticles’ proprietary algorithms then optimize the entire sequence, including untranslated regions (UTRs), coding regions (CDS), cap structures, and poly(A) tails, to maximize protein expression.

CD Bioparticles specializes in Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation and Delivery System Development. LNP formulations can be custom-developed to address species-specific requirements for veterinary applications. CD Bioparticles also offers multiple LNP platforms with adjustable particle size, surface modifications (e.g., polyethylene glycolization and targeting ligands), and stability testing. The company performs in vitro validation to assess LNP-mediated expression and encapsulation efficiencies using methods such as the RiboGreen assay, transmission electron microscopy, and dynamic light scattering.

Other services, such as Biological Validation, mRNA Synthesis, Quality Control and Analytical Testing, and Pre-clinical Testing and Development are also available at CD Bioparticles. CD Bioparticles is capable of significantly reducing overall vaccine costs by supplying low-cost GMP-grade cap analogs and NTPs. In addition, CD Bioparticles can offer comprehensive preclinical testing platform for cells and animal models, which ensures a thorough evaluation of efficacy and safety before clinical trials.

This new platform will enable researchers and pharmaceutical companies to respond quickly to emerging animal health threats by leveraging the speed and efficiency of mRNA technology. To know more information about these solutions for Animal mRNA Vaccines and other services for research applications, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/services/comprehensive-solution-for-animal-mrna-vaccines.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.