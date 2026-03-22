BizKonnect Featured in Global Top 500 Software Vendors List by APPS RUN THE WORLD

Pune, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — BizKonnect, a cloud-based sales intelligence platform powered by AI, machine learning, and semantic search technologies, has been recognized by APPS RUN THE WORLD in their prestigious Top 500 Software Vendors list. Earlier, the company has also achieved outstanding user ratings, ranking 43rd out 386 in sales intelligence on G2 Crowd with 4.7 out of 5 rating, and earning an impressive 4.8 out of 5 rating on SaaSworthy. This solidifies BizKonnect’s position as a trusted solution provider in the sales intelligence and lead generation space.

Industry Recognition by APPS RUN THE WORLD

APPS RUN THE WORLD, a leading research company specializing in enterprise software market analysis, has included BizKonnect in their comprehensive Top 500 Software Vendors report. This recognition places BizKonnect among an elite group of software providers serving organizations across multiple industries worldwide.

The APPS RUN THE WORLD ranking acknowledges BizKonnect’s strengths in deliveringsales intelligence solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, semantic search, and graph technologies. With a focus on data accuracy and relevance, BizKonnect’s platform supports critical use cases such as organizational chart mapping, technology identification, and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) across diverse industries.

Capabilities and Market Position

BizKonnect’s platform provides a comprehensive Account-Based Marketing (ABM) framework that transforms how businesses engage high-value prospects. Central to this is its fully GenAI-powered organizational charts, which visualize reporting structures and influencers to enable strategic, multi-threaded engagement within large enterprises. The ecosystem drives success through iterative, data-driven Theme-Based Campaigns, deep Account Planning Support, and Technology Mapping, providing a 360-degree view of a prospect’s infrastructure. These capabilities are further specialized through industry-specific “Konnect” suites for sectors like Auto, Media, Retail, Pharma, and Tech.

A key differentiator is BizKonnect’s CRM Managed Services, delivered by GenAI-trained analysts who act as a virtual extension of the client’s team. This solution integrates with platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho, ensuring they remain optimized through expert data cleansing, deduplication, and seamless integration. With a global database of over 20 million companies, BizKonnect serves a customer base exceeding 2,500 clients, including major technology leaders such as Zoho, DocuSign, Google Cloud, AVEVA, Schneider Electric, and Fujitsu.

Outstanding User Satisfaction on G2 Crowd and SaaSworthy

In addition to the APPS RUN THE WORLD recognition, BizKonnect’s excellence is further validated by strong performance on leading software review platforms. On G2 Crowd, the company ranks 43rd out of 386 solutions in the Sales Intelligence category with a 4.7 out of 5 rating. Additionally, BizKonnect has earned a stellar 4.8 out of 5 rating on SaaSworthy, a leading software discovery and review platform.

Users across both the platforms consistently praise the platform for its professional, fast, and efficient services, particularly in lead generation and data enrichment.

Key reviews include:

Responsiveness and Accuracy: Users highlight the team’s exceptional responsiveness and dedication to meeting deadlines with accurate information.

Time and Cost Efficiency: Clients report that BizKonnect delivers accurate information quickly, saving countless hours while providing cost-effective solutions.

Customer Service Excellence: Reviews emphasize that BizKonnect provides excellent customer service and maintains availability to answer questions.

Lead Generation Success: Users report that BizKonnect successfully solves the challenge of finding qualified leads, ultimately contributing to business growth and revenue generation.

One reviewer noted, “BizKonnect is making our business development efforts much more targeted and efficient. It helps us find detailed, accurate info about potential leads and decision-makers, saving us a ton of time.”

Leadership Perspective

Reflecting on these achievements, Partap Roy, COO of BizKonnect, stated:

“Being ranked among the Top 500 software vendors globally is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on customer success. We have always believed that sales intelligence should be more than just a database, it should be a strategic roadmap. This recognition by APPS RUN THE WORLD, coupled with our strong positioning on G2 and high ratings on SaaSworthy, reinforces that we are moving in the right direction by putting quality and client needs at the forefront.”

Ninaad Joshi, Head of R&D at BizKonnect, emphasized the technological drive behind the success:

“Our goal at BizKonnect has always been to bridge the gap between AI-driven automation and human-verified accuracy. This achievement is a result of our continuous investment in R&D to make our platform more intuitive and our data more actionable. We are honored to see our efforts reflected in global rankings and, more importantly, in the positive experiences of our users on platforms like G2 and SaaSworthy.”

About BizKonnect

BizKonnect is a cloud-based sales intelligence platform that provides relevant sales analytics and contact lists tailored to target profiles, helping businesses generate more leads and increase revenue. The company leverages business relationships to help clients connect with target decision-makers through comprehensive, up-to-date organizational charts and data-driven insights. With offices in Pune, India, and Wilmington, Delaware, BizKonnect serves over 2,500 customers globally across automotive, banking and financial services, communications, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

For more information, visit www.bizkonnect.com.

Contact:

Address: 156, Sagar Society, Padmavati, Pune, Maharashtra, India

Phone Number: +91-9860046360

Company Email ID: info@bizkonnect.com

Website: https://www.bizkonnect.com/