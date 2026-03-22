BizKonnect Earns 9 G2 Spring 2025 Badges for High Performance and Customer Satisfaction

Pune, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — BizKonnect, a leading provider of actionable sales intelligence solutions, announced it has earned 9 prestigious badges in G2’s Spring 2025 Reports, recognizing its consistent performance across customer satisfaction, ease of use, and global impact.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its seasonal Grid® Reports and annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Receiving this recognition validates BizKonnect’s mission to deliver sales intelligence that is actionable, scalable, and aligned with clients’ business goals.

In Spring 2025, BizKonnect earned the following G2 badges:

High Performer

High Performer – Small Business

High Performer – Mid-Market

High Performer – EMEA

High Performer – Americas

Grid Leader – Small Business

Easiest To Do Business With – Small Business

Easiest To Do Business With

These awards reflect BizKonnect’s growing momentum across segments, company sizes, and geographies – from agile startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The platform’s GenAI-powered targeting, enriched decision-maker insights, and ease of integration have resonated with sales and marketing teams seeking to scale high-impact outreach.

Partap Roy, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BizKonnect, noted:

“Recognition from our customers means everything. These badges reflect the consistent value we deliver through our GenAI-powered platform and the tireless efforts of our team to make sales intelligence actionable, scalable, and aligned with our clients’ business goals. From startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, we’re committed to helping every customer cut through the noise and win in a crowded market.”

This Spring recognition builds on BizKonnect’s standout Winter 2025 performance, where the company earned 14 badges, including:

#1 rankings in Data Cleaning/Enrichment and Data Segmentation/Filtering

“Leader” and “High Performer” status across multiple Grid® Reports

“Easiest To Do Business With” across key product categories

The coveted “Users Love Us” badge

100% of reviewers rating the platform 4 or 5 stars

A remarkable 94% recommendation rate

BizKonnect’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) also rose during that period – a clear signal of deep customer satisfaction and consistent product excellence.

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.9 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

G2’s Spring 2025 Reports feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for recognition, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About BizKonnect

“BizKonnect is a global sales intelligence solution provider serving businesses across industry verticals. With a comprehensive company database of over 20 million global companies, the platform offers – targeted contact lists, GenAI-driven org charts, and theme-based campaigns. With a focus on delivering actionable insights, BizKonnect empowers startups, SMEs, and enterprises with tailored solutions for enhanced lead generation and market penetration.”