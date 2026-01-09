Welcome to the 2nd edition of Diabetes and Endocrinology World Conference (DEWC) 2026

Singapore, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — The 2nd Edition of the Diabetes and Endocrinology World Conference (DEWC) 2026 is scheduled to take place from July 17–19, 2026, in Singapore. This global event will unite leading healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry experts to share insights, research advancements, and clinical innovations in diabetes and endocrinology. All presenters will receive CPD (Continuing Professional Development) credits in recognition of their valuable contributions.

For more information @ https://www.diabetesworldconference.com/

Under the theme “Global Action for Diabetes and Endocrinology: Science, Solutions, and Sustainability,” the conference will highlight pioneering research, advanced therapeutic approaches, and innovative clinical practices shaping the future of healthcare. With a strong emphasis on the evolving landscape of diabetes care and endocrinology, DEWC 2026 offers a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing, professional networking, and global collaboration, empowering participants to stay at the forefront of medical innovation and scientific excellence.

For Abstract Submission: https://www.diabetesworldconference.com/abstract-submission

To register: https://www.diabetesworldconference.com/registration

Reach out at: diabetes@precisionglobalconferences.com

Precision Global Conferences

601 King St Ste 200 #853 Alexandria, VA 22314, United States

Phone: +1-571-5561014

E: diabetes@precisionglobalconferences.com