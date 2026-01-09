KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital Announces Major Milestone in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Prevention and Patient Education

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital has announced a significant milestone in its journey toward improving diabetic foot health by expanding its structured prevention and awareness programs for diabetic foot ulcers. The initiative aims to help patients identify risks early, maintain proper foot care, and avoid serious complications through consistent monitoring and education.

Medical experts at KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital emphasize that a diabetic ulcer on foot is one of the most common yet preventable complications associated with diabetes. Drawing from years of clinical experience, the hospital has observed that early preventive care, regular foot examinations, proper footwear guidance, and stable blood sugar management play a crucial role in protecting patients from long-term mobility issues.

Leadership Vision: Dr. Bharath Kumar Kakkireni

The initiative is guided by the leadership and vision of Dr. Bharath Kumar Kakkireni, Chairman & CEO of KBK Group, whose focus on patient-first healthcare has shaped KBK’s preventive and education-driven approach. Under his leadership, KBK hospitals have continuously strengthened clinical protocols, infrastructure, and community awareness programs to ensure accessible and reliable healthcare solutions.

“Preventive care is the foundation of long-term health outcomes, especially in chronic conditions like diabetes. Empowering patients with knowledge and early care can make a lasting difference in their quality of life,” said Dr. Bharath Kumar Kakkireni.

About KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital

KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital is a trusted healthcare institution known for its comprehensive approach to diabetes management, wound care, and preventive health services. The hospital combines experienced medical professionals, advanced care protocols, and patient education to deliver consistent and outcome-focused care. Its diabetic foot care programs are designed to reduce complications through early diagnosis, regular follow-ups, and personalized treatment planning.

About KBK Group

KBK Group is a diversified organization with a strong presence in healthcare and business services. With a commitment to ethical practices, innovation, and community well-being, KBK Group continues to set benchmarks across its sectors. Through KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital, the group remains dedicated to improving healthcare accessibility and promoting preventive care initiatives that enhance long-term patient outcomes.

By announcing this milestone, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital reaffirms its mission to reduce diabetic complications, protect patient mobility, and promote healthier lives through education, early intervention, and consistent medical care.