4th Edition of Psychiatry and Addiction World Conference 2026

Posted on 2026-01-12 by in Advertising, Healthcare // 0 Comments

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — As mental health challenges and addiction continue to shape global healthcare, the 4th Edition of Psychiatry and Addiction World Conference (PAWC) 2026 presents a unique opportunity to influence the future of psychiatric care and addiction research. The conference will take place from October 16 to 18, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, serving as a pivotal platform for advancing innovative solutions, showcasing groundbreaking research, and fostering transformative collaboration in psychiatry and addiction.

With the theme “Redefining Recovery: Integrating Science, Humanity, and Innovation in Psychiatry and Addiction,” PAWC 2026 aims to provide attendees with insights into emerging trends, cutting-edge treatments, and the future of addiction science. This event will bring together experts, clinicians, researchers, and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements and discuss the challenges in these vital areas of healthcare.

Building on the success of previous editions, PAWC 2025 attracted leading experts and professionals who engaged in thought-provoking discussions, explored novel approaches, and shared their latest research findings. The conference provided an environment of collaboration, where participants worldwide came together to address pressing issues in addiction and mental health.

Abstract Submission Link: https://www.psychiatryworldconference.com/abstract-submission
Registration Link: https://www.psychiatryworldconference.com/registration

 

