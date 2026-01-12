Plant Science conferences 2026 | Plant Biology Conference Singapore

Singapore, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — Join us at the forefront of innovation in plant-based biologics and sustainable agriculture at the 3rd Edition of the Plant Science and Molecular Biology World Conference (PMBWC) 2026. This premier global forum brings together leading experts and pioneers to exchange groundbreaking research and transformative ideas across plant biology, genetics, ecology, agronomy, botany, molecular biology, plant pathology, horticulture, soil and environmental sciences, biotechnology, academia, and industry. PMBWC 2026 offers a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the future of plant science on a truly global stage

More Information: https://www.plantandmolecularconference.com/

Conference Theme: “Shaping the Future of Plant Biology: Molecular Insights and Innovation”.

Discover cutting-edge research showcasing the latest breakthroughs in plant science, biology, genetics, and ecology. Engage in valuable networking opportunities by connecting with leading scientists, institutions, and organizations from around the world. Gain deeper insights into the critical role of plants in addressing global challenges such as food security, climate change, and human health. Explore emerging technologies and innovative tools that are transforming the future of plant research and sustainable agriculture.

Join us in advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collaboration to build a more sustainable and resilient future for our planet and its people.

  

Submit Abstracts: https://www.plantandmolecularconference.com/abstract-submission

Register Now: https://www.plantandmolecularconference.com/registration

Contact Us: https://www.plantandmolecularconference.com/contact

 

Organizer:
Precision Global Conferences
King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States
+1-571-5561014
plant@precisionglobalconferences.com

Conference details
Conference Dates: July 20 to 22, 2026
Venue of Conference: Singapore
Village Hotel Changi, Singapore, 508502
Contact mail id: plant@precisionglobalconferences.com

