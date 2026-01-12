Plant Science conferences 2026 | Plant Biology Conference Singapore

Singapore, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — Join us at the forefront of innovation in plant-based biologics and sustainable agriculture at the 3rd Edition of the Plant Science and Molecular Biology World Conference (PMBWC) 2026. This premier global forum brings together leading experts and pioneers to exchange groundbreaking research and transformative ideas across plant biology, genetics, ecology, agronomy, botany, molecular biology, plant pathology, horticulture, soil and environmental sciences, biotechnology, academia, and industry. PMBWC 2026 offers a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the future of plant science on a truly global stage

Conference Theme: “Shaping the Future of Plant Biology: Molecular Insights and Innovation”.

Discover cutting-edge research showcasing the latest breakthroughs in plant science, biology, genetics, and ecology. Engage in valuable networking opportunities by connecting with leading scientists, institutions, and organizations from around the world. Gain deeper insights into the critical role of plants in addressing global challenges such as food security, climate change, and human health. Explore emerging technologies and innovative tools that are transforming the future of plant research and sustainable agriculture.

Join us in advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collaboration to build a more sustainable and resilient future for our planet and its people.

Conference Dates: July 20 to 22, 2026

Venue of Conference: Singapore

Village Hotel Changi, Singapore, 508502

