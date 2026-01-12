Agriculture Conferences 2026 | Horticulture and Forestry Conferences Singapore

Singapore, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — We are pleased to invite you to participate in the 2nd Edition of the Agriculture, Forestry, and Horticulture World Conference (AFHWC) 2026, taking place from July 20–22, 2026, in Singapore. Centered on the theme “Thriving Earth: Agriculture, Forestry, and Horticulture for a Sustainable World,” the conference aims to foster meaningful dialogue among global experts, researchers, and industry leaders. We welcome you to share your insights and present your research, contributing to impactful discussions that will help shape the future of sustainable practices worldwide.

More Information: https://www.agricultureworldconference.com/

AFHWC 2026, spanning three days, will feature insightful presentations, hands-on workshops, and excellent networking opportunities. It offers a unique platform for sharing advancements and collaborating on initiatives that promote sustainable agriculture, forestry, and horticulture development.

Submit Abstracts: https://www.agricultureworldconference.com/abstract-submission

Register Now: https://www.agricultureworldconference.com/registration

Contact Us: https://www.agricultureworldconference.com/contact

Organizer:

Precision Global Conferences

King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States

+1-571-5561014

agriculture@precisionglobalconferences.com

Conference details

Conference Dates: July 20 to 22, 2026

Venue of Conference: Singapore

Village Hotel Changi, Singapore, 508502

Contact mail id: agriculture@precisionglobalconferences.com