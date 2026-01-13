LeadsGorilla Revolutionizes Lead Generation with the Launch of AI-Powered Version 2.1

TIMIȘOARA, ROMANIA, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — LeadsGorilla, a global leader in marketing automation technology, today announced the official release of LeadsGorilla 2.1. This latest AI-powered lead finder is designed to eliminate the struggles of traditional prospecting, delivering “warm,” prequalified clients to businesses in under 60 seconds.

In an era where cold calling and manual research are becoming increasingly obsolete, Leads Gorilla 2.1 offers a streamlined, automated solution. The tool allows users to skip the technical hurdles and marketing steep learning curves, delivering fast, verified leads that are ready to convert.

Turn Leads into Paying Clients in 3 Simple Steps: The platform’s upgraded AI dashboard enables users to dominate their local markets through a high-speed, three-step workflow:

Step 1: Find Qualified Leads Fast – By simply entering a business category and location, the AI identifies high-potential leads instantly, saving hours of manual searching.

Step 2: Generate Actionable AI Reports – The system automatically creates professional audit reports highlighting a lead’s specific business gaps, providing the perfect “foot-in-the-door” strategy.

Step 3: Contact and Close with AI – Users can leverage AI-generated custom proposals and outreach emails, allowing them to focus entirely on closing deals rather than drafting messages.

“Our mission with Leads Gorilla 2.1 is to empower entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best—closing deals—while our AI handles the heavy lifting of finding and vetting prospects,” said Manish Varma. “With this update, anyone can access hundreds of eager leads without needing technical skills or prior marketing experience.”

Media Contact:

Name: Manish Varma

Email: contact@leadsgorilla.io

Website: www.leadsgorilla.com

Location: Timișoara, Romania