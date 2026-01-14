Introducing Semiyard’s New Truck Parking Yard in Cicero

Cicero, IL, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Semiyard is excited to announce the opening of a new truck parking yard at 4701 W 26th St, Cicero, IL 60804. Designed to offer a convenient and affordable solution for truckers at a price of $325/month, our yard is tailored exclusively for monthly or long-term use.

The parking yard in Cicero is designed to accommodate a variety of vehicles, including semi-truck trailers, bobtail trucks, and box trucks, as well as storage solutions for RVs, & boats. Our commitment to ensuring a hassle-free experience is complemented by an extensive suite of amenities.

Amenities Include:

Continuous 24/7 access for easy entry and exit.

Essential facilities such as water access, a dumpster, and restroom availability.

Adequate lighting and a secured fence and gate enhance security.

Jumpbox service for emergency vehicle assistance.

Our Semiyard driver app simplifies finding parking. Once you have downloaded the app, simply enter your vehicle details, select a location, and quickly view available parking spots.

Speaking on the latest launch, Semiyard’s CEO stated, “We aim to make parking easy for the trucking industry. This new location combines the latest tech and practical features to meet all your parking needs.”

As the demand for efficient truck parking solutions continues to rise, Semiyard remains focused on meeting these challenges head-on with advanced solutions and customer-centric services.

For inquiries, bookings, or additional details, visit our website https://semiyard.com/find-truck-parking or download the Semiyard Driver app on your preferred device.

About Semiyard

We provide top-notch parking solutions for the trucking industry, built on technology and a customer-focused approach. We are committed to delivering efficient, secure, and affordable parking solutions across the USA, and continue to enhance the trucking industry for a better tomorrow.