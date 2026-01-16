CHETU ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INFORMATICA TO PROVIDE ENHANCED DATA INTEGRATION AND AI-POWERED INSIGHTS

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — The combination of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ platform, powered by the CLAIRE® AI engine, and the expertise of Chetu in custom development and data integration skills, will enable the delivery of outcome-focused business solutions, with scalability, to companies of all types.

“By partnering with Informatica, Chetu can optimize the process for managing data for businesses, providing auto-transformations as part of complex queries and getting AI-based insights in real time,” said John Rollwagen, Partnership Relations Executive at Chetu. “We bring our customers the full power of Informatica’s industry-leading platform with Chetu’s custom development services, delivering more operational efficiency, improving compliance for standards, such as GDPR, and unlocking higher business agility.”

Chetu’s development services encompass the full spectrum of data management, including:

Custom Solutions

ETL and PowerCenter Services

Data Integration

Cloud Integration

“This partnership further demonstrates Chetu’s dedication to providing customized, performance-driven solutions that support the digital transformation initiatives of clients,” Rollwagen added. “By combining Informatica’s AI data management platform with Chetu’s custom Track2AI™ approach, we can enable businesses to drive faster innovation.”

For more information or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.