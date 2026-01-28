Empex Watertoys® Offers Quality Splash Pad Equipment for Sale

The demand for splash pads is continuously on the rise in resorts, hotels, and other commercial properties. These recreational spaces provide endless entertainment to the guests and help drive more traffic. However, having access to the right equipment matters. Empex Watertoys® provides premium-grade splash pad equipment for sale at competitive prices.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® takes pride in being a renowned splash pad equipment manufacturer and catering to the diverse needs of clients. With a commitment to delivering fun-filled experiences and a rich legacy of craftsmanship and creativity, the company is dedicated to delivering top-quality splash pad equipment for sale.

According to one of the official spokespersons of the firm, “Empex Watertoys® designs splash pad equipment that will stand the test of time. Our thoughtfully designed equipment pieces aim to engage young minds and create a world of exploration and wonder for them. We focus on manufacturing unique splash pad equipment that can transform ordinary water play into an exceptional, whimsical adventure.”

From static and kinetic water toys to ground jets and climb and slide structures, Empex Watertoys® excels in designing everything. The company specializes in designing and installing an extensive range of splash pad equipment in a variety of establishments. The seasoned team of professionals work closely with the clients to understand their specific requirements, offer accurate cost estimates, and guarantee a seamless installation process. The experts pay attention to minute details and ensure unforgettable water play experiences.

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2