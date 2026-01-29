Move Inspired, LLC Launches Full-Service Design and Consulting for Private And Corporate Wellness Retreats

Chattanooga, Tennessee, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Move Inspired LLC, a leader in wellness-focused design and functional fitness environments, is announcing a new full-service consulting offering for private and corporate wellness retreats. This turnkey service manages every detail, from property selection and site planning to layout, programming, equipment curation, and project coordination, and property management allowing clients to enjoy their retreat from the moment they arrive.

The process begins with property selection and site planning, ensuring each location supports both indoor and outdoor wellness experiences. Terrain, accessibility, and environmental features are evaluated to enhance training, recovery, and connection to nature, such as gentle slopes for mobility circuits, shaded areas for restorative yoga, and scenic trails for mindful

walks.

Layout and design are then developed to create a seamless flow between training, recovery, and relaxation spaces. Move Inspired designs environments that naturally encourage efficient movement patterns and versatility, connecting indoor training areas with outdoor fitness zones and restorative spaces while maintaining privacy.

Programming and equipment are chosen in collaboration with MoveStrong, whose functional training systems support strength, conditioning, mobility, and recovery. Every tool is intentionally selected to align with long-term wellness goals, ensuring the retreat remains a high-performing space for years to come.

Throughout the project, Move Inspired LLC provides full consulting and coordination. From concept through design, construction, and final installation, the team collaborates with architects, builders, and stakeholders to deliver a retreat that is fully ready for use, without requiring clients to manage the details themselves.

Move Inspired’s private wellness retreats are designed to be effortless, restorative, and fully personalized. By combining thoughtful planning, refined design, and MoveStrong’s proven training tools, each retreat becomes a complete wellness environment supporting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

To learn more about MoveInspired’s private wellness retreat planning and consulting services, and to explore the full range of offerings, visit www.moveinspiredllc.com.

About MoveInspired

Move Inspired is a wellness design and consulting company specializing in private and corporate retreat planning. The company creates intentional indoor and outdoor environments that integrate movement, recovery, and restorative experiences through expert planning, design, and coordination.

About MoveStrong

MoveStrong is a leading provider of functional training equipment designed for high-performance indoor and outdoor environments. Specializing in strength systems, obstacle courses, and specialty training tools, MoveStrong supports projects from planning through installation, equipment configuration, and on-site education. Serving commercial, institutional, and tactical clients nationwide, all equipment is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

