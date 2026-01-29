New Attorney Credits CLE: Personal Injury Litigation for Rideshare and Delivery Drivers

San Diego, United States, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of continuing legal education for attorneys nationwide, has announced the launch of a new on-demand CLE course, Personal Injury Litigation for Rideshare and Delivery Drivers, presented by Zachary B. Pyers.

Ridesharing and delivery platforms such as Uber and Lyft have transformed modern transportation—but they have also introduced complex legal challenges involving accident liability, insurance coverage, and regulatory compliance. This timely CLE provides attorneys with a comprehensive overview of the rapidly evolving legal landscape surrounding rideshare and delivery driver litigation.

In this program, Pyers draws on his extensive civil litigation experience to guide attorneys through the unique relationships between drivers, companies, and passengers, as well as the legal theories most frequently asserted in ridesharing accident cases. The course examines negligence claims against drivers, direct and vicarious liability theories against ridesharing companies, and the employment-status debate that continues to shape liability allocation.

Attendees will also gain a detailed understanding of insurance coverage during the three distinct ridesharing “periods,” common coverage gaps, and how courts have addressed these issues in high-profile cases and regulatory actions. Ethical considerations—including technology competence, confidentiality, conflicts of interest, and restrictions on financial assistance—are integrated throughout the program to ensure practical, compliant representation.

Course Topics Include:

State and federal regulatory frameworks governing ridesharing companies

Driver classification and its impact on liability exposure

Negligence, respondeat superior, joint enterprise, and negligent hiring claims

Insurance coverage and gaps during ridesharing periods

Key case law involving arbitration, liability, and regulatory settlements

Ethical duties and emerging issues such as data privacy and safety features

About the Instructor

Zachary B. Pyers focuses his practice on civil litigation, including complex and class action litigation, corporate and commercial disputes, professional liability, and catastrophic loss matters. His experience provides attorneys with practical insight into litigating high-stakes and evolving claims.

This course is now available on demand through Attorney Credits.

To learn more or register, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com