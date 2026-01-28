Airstride introduces Carmen, an autonomous AI agent designed to find, evaluate, and secure high fit B2B partners

London, UK, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Airstride has introduced Carmen, an autonomous AI agent built to handle the most complex and time consuming part of channel partnerships: identifying and engaging the right partners at scale. Carmen evaluates large partner markets, determines strategic fit, and executes personalised outreach without relying on manual research or traditional partner operations.

Despite advances in sales and marketing automation, partner acquisition has remained largely manual. Teams still depend on spreadsheets, subjective judgement, and generic messaging to build partnerships. Carmen was created to change that by replicating how an experienced partnerships lead thinks, but doing so across tens of thousands of companies simultaneously.

Carmen analyses potential partners using a twelve point scoring framework designed to assess true partnership fit. This includes evaluating portfolio compatibility, ensuring products are complementary rather than overlapping, confirming alignment around ideal customer profiles, and validating relevance to the correct buyer personas within those organisations. Only partners that meet these criteria are progressed.

For each qualified partner, Carmen develops a tailored joint value proposition. The agent reasons about how both organisations create value together and how that value should be communicated. Outreach is personalised not only to the company, but also to the specific role of the recipient, ensuring relevance for decision makers responsible for partnerships, revenue, or growth.

Teams interact with Carmen through natural language rather than complex configuration. By describing their ideal partners, positioning preferences, and commercial goals, users enable Carmen to operate autonomously. The agent then identifies opportunities, crafts messaging, and runs campaigns across channels such as LinkedIn and email, while providing visibility and approval controls.

This approach allows companies to scale partner acquisition without expanding outbound sales teams or partner operations functions. By automating both decision making and execution, Carmen reduces the time required to form new partnerships while improving consistency and relevance.

Early users report faster partner identification, stronger response rates, and a more predictable partner pipeline compared to traditional outreach methods. Airstride believes autonomous agents like Carmen represent the next evolution of go to market infrastructure for B2B companies.

Learn more at https://airstride.ai

Product information at https://airstride.ai/carmen-ai