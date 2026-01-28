Future Electronics Highlights KYOCERA AVX KGP Series Stacked MLCCs for High-Performance Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is showcasing KYOCERA AVX’s KGP Series stacked multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), designed to meet the demands of modern high-frequency, miniaturized, and durable electronic systems.

The KGP Series provides higher capacitance in the same mounting area as traditional capacitors, supporting trends in device miniaturization while ensuring compliance with sustainability requirements through lead- and cadmium-free manufacturing.

Featuring metal lead frames that absorb heat and mechanical stress, these capacitors deliver long-term stability and durability. With low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and inductance (ESL), KGP Series MLCCs minimize noise and enhance performance in demanding high-frequency applications. The series is available in five EIA case sizes, multiple stack configurations, and three dielectric types (C0G, X7R, X7T) to support a wide range of operating voltages and capacitance values.

Thoroughly tested for capacitance, insulation, thermal cycling, bending, and vibration resistance, the KGP Series is ideal for applications in industrial control, alternative energy, electric vehicles, and downhole oil and gas sectors.

Engineers and designers can access these advanced components and related technical insights through Future Electronics to develop robust, high-performance solutions for today’s most challenging applications.

To learn more about KYOCERA AVX KGP Series MLCCs and other advanced electronic components, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###