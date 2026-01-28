The Original Flame: Redefining Comfort With Advanced Heat Pump Solutions

Peterborough, USA, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Original Flame, a fireplace store, is offering good quality heat pumps to residents across Peterborough and surrounding areas. Heat pumps have now become popular due to the increasing awareness of environmental welfare among the people at present. These instruments help to reduce carbon emissions to a great extent.

Heat pumps offered by The Original Flame

The Original Flame offers several types of heat pumps. Some of them are as follows:

M120 series: The M120 heat pump of this store offers a complete 12 year worry free limited warranty on parts and one year dependability promise during the time of registration. Customers can see the warranty page for further details.

M1200 series: The M1200 heat pumps are highly efficient and operate quietly. They will comfortably cool and heat a home, thus enabling the homeowner to save money on utility bill. The best part is that they back their products with a long warranty that ensures years of worry-free performance. Each M1200 heat pump includes their best warranty, 12 year limited parts and dependability promise with registration.

Ductless heat pump-multi split: The Original Flame offers a ductless system paired with ultra-heat pump. This model offers perfect flexibility according to the home design. It is available with a high wall or cassette indoor unit. The base-pan heater and crankcase heater included with the outdoor unit. It gives 100% heat output at -20.5 degrees.

Central heat pump-ducted: It is a multipoise air handler. It is equipped with resistive heat strips (optional) for even colder climate performance. Base pan heater and crankcase heater included with the outdoor unit. Constant airflow unit with an ECM variable fan. It is AHRI and UL certified.

Hybrid heat pump: It is an outdoor heat pump with indoor A-coil paired with any existing furnace. It is ideal for improving the current system. It has a dual fuel controller for optimal balance. It is fully adjustable. It is also AHRI and UL certified.

Customers are quite satisfied with the heat pumps of The Original Flame. For more information, click on https://www.theoriginalflame.com/

About The Original Flame

The Original Flame has been assisting people in heating their homes and create warm gathering places for families and friends since 2007. They specialize in unique, high-quality heat pumps and furnaces at affordable prices.