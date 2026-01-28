Global Medicure Becomes an Authorized Bangladeshi Agent for MedPark Hospital

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medicure, a top medical tourism company in Bangladesh, has officially been appointed as the authorized referral agent for MedPark Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. This partnership is a significant step in expanding access to advanced medical treatment for Bangladeshi patients, ensuring they receive high-quality care abroad with professional guidance and support.

MedPark Hospital, located in central Bangkok, is one of Thailand’s newest and most advanced private hospitals. The 25-story facility features approximately 550 inpatient beds and 300 outpatient examination rooms. It has state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technologies, including PET-CT, 3T MRI, SPECT-CT, nuclear medicine, LINAC radiation therapy, and hybrid operating theaters. MedPark is recognized for its expertise across multiple medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, oncology, fertility and IVF, pediatrics, and ENT, making it a preferred destination for patients seeking complex or specialized care.

Through the MedPark Hospital Bangladesh Office, Global Medicure offers comprehensive assistance at every stage of the treatment journey. Services include initial consultations, coordination with hospital specialists, visa and travel arrangements, accommodation guidance, and telemedicine follow-ups. The company ensures patients and their families have clear guidance, personalized support, and seamless communication with hospital teams.

Fuad Hasan, CEO of Global Medicure, stated, “This collaboration with MedPark Hospital strengthens our mission to connect Bangladeshi patients with internationally respected healthcare providers. Patients can expect attentive guidance and dependable support at every step of their medical journey. We aim to make seeking treatment abroad smooth, safe, and stress-free.”

This partnership positions Global Medicure as a trusted bridge between Bangladesh and one of Thailand’s most advanced medical centers. By combining local expertise with international medical standards, the company enables Bangladeshi patients to access leading specialists, advanced procedures, and holistic care at MedPark Hospital in Bangkok, helping them achieve better health outcomes with confidence and peace of mind.

Explore more top destinations for expert medical services at www.globalmedicure.com.

Contact Information:

Global Medicure

Email: contact@globalmedicure.com

WhatsApp: +8801335102866

Hotline: +8801335102867