BRI-TON LIFTMASTER Leads the Way in Industrial Roller Shutter Doors with Superior Security and Service

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — BRI-TON LIFTMASTER, a trusted name in industrial door manufacturing and service since 2001, continues to set the standard for quality, reliability, and innovation in roller shutter doors. BRI-TON LIFTMASTER guarantees businesses around South Africa have safe and effective access solutions with a dedication to sturdy construction, user-friendliness, and customised solutions.

For establishments looking to maximise operating efficiency and security, industrial roller shutter doors are crucial. BRI-TON LIFTMASTER’s doors are incredibly strong and resistant to damage and forced entrance since they are made of aluminium or galvanised steel. Businesses can safeguard important assets with peace of mind thanks to this durability.

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER’s products are based on their ease of use. Doors can be manually operated with a hand chain or motorised for completely automated operation, depending on the needs and financial constraints of each individual. Convenient electric motors, switches, and remote control systems enable employees to operate doors effectively and safely. Another important advantage is its space-saving design, which allows facilities to optimise their operational layout by optimising available floor area by vertically coiling doors.

The core of BRI-TON LIFTMASTER’s service is personalisation. With extra features like view panes, sophisticated locking systems, and weather seals to improve operation, doors are designed to fit particular sizes, materials, and colours. Frequent combinations include fenestra slats placed in receiving areas in a way that maximises visibility so that employees may keep an eye on cars before opening doors.

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER has technical know-how in every facet of door construction. Every part, from interlocking galvanised steel laths in solid, perforated, or fenestra curtain types to barrels with helicoil counterbalance springs and high-speed bearings, is made for durability and efficiency. All electrically driven goods have CE certification and the appropriate machinery documentation, and side guides, gearing systems, and electrical supply are all precision-engineered.

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER doors are made with carefully chosen, long-lasting materials. Reliable operation is guaranteed by mild steel end plates, galvanised canopy covers, torsion springs made for individual doors, and premium sprocket drives and chains. PVC end locks, steel or aluminium bottom bars with weather-strips, and powder-coated slats are other options available to clients for improved performance. In addition to 24V DC backup motors for continuous operation, BRI-TON LIFTMASTER carries 220V to 3-phase 380V motors for motorised choices.

Apart from production, BRI-TON LIFTMASTER offers a round-the-clock call-out service for malfunctions. Technicians can swiftly return doors to full operation with a large inventory of locally made parts and solid supplier support, reducing downtime and guaranteeing continuous facility operations. To learn more about BRI-TON LIFTMASTER, please visit their website at https://britonliftmaster.co.za/

About BRI-TON LIFTMASTER:

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER, a prominent supplier of lifting and industrial door solutions in South Africa, was established in 1986. The business provides a wide range of services, such as designing, building, installing, maintaining, and repairing industrial doors, cranes, hoists, and goods lifts. BRI-TON LIFTMASTER remains the industry leader in performance and dependability thanks to its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.