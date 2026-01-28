Aziro’s Year of Transformation: A Year of Evolution, Partnerships, and Customer Value

Atlanta, Georgia, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — In a year where AI evolved faster than most enterprises could adapt, Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies) chose to reimagine itself for the future. Aziro stepped forward with a sharper identity, deeper engineering capabilities, and a renewed commitment to helping businesses modernize, innovate, and accelerate what comes next.

Customer Outcomes Through Brand Clarity and Engineering Alignment

Aziro formally adopted its new identity from MSys Technologies in 2025. This shift sharpened its market positioning and enabled clearer communication of value to customers worldwide. The rebrand aligns the organisation’s purpose with the needs of clients navigating the transition to AI-driven and autonomous systems. Behind Aziro lies a simple idea: AI from A to Z, without the complexity. It represents its DNA: Al-Enabled, Zero Downtime, and Results that Matter.

Strengthening FinTech Capability With Gophers Acquisition

Aziro acquired Gophers Lab, bringing in specialised expertise in Golang, cloud-native distributed systems, API-centric engineering, and performance-oriented backend development. This addition enhances the company’s ability to deliver resilient, scalable architectures for customers building high-throughput digital platforms, fintech systems, and real-time applications.

CAWI 2.0 and Aziran: Advancing Intelligent Workplaces

In 2025, Aziro expanded its innovation portfolio with CAWI 2.0, an intelligent workplace assistant that streamlines workflows and improves productivity, and Aziron, a native multi agentic SaaS platform that enables teams to deploy, orchestrate, and govern collaborative AI agents at scale.These solutions reflect Aziro’s focus on building secure, observable, and AI driven platforms that solve complex enterprise workflows.

Strategic Partnerships to Redefine Quality Engineering

In 2025, Aziro expanded its quality engineering capabilities through strategic partnerships with BrowserStack, Testsigma, and Tricentis. Together, these alliances combine leading testing platforms with Aziro’s AI-driven engineering practices to improve test coverage, accelerate releases, and deliver high-quality digital experiences at scale.

Reinforcing Aziro’s Market Strategy with New Leadership Talent

Aziro’s new leadership in Sales, Marketing and Engineering marks a pivotal inflection point in its 2026 expansion architecture. The inclusion of leaders with decades of domain expertise and cross-market operational insight enhances the company’s capability to expand into high-value regions, strengthen solution positioning, and accelerate enterprise adoption of its AI-native engineering stack.

Alignment With Customer Needs at Global Events

Throughout the year, Aziro engaged with customers and partners at events including HPE Discover, Microsoft Ignite, and the Singapore FinTech Festival. These forums provided important opportunities to share insights, co-create solutions, and align technology roadmaps to real-world challenges, ensuring the company’s innovation remains closely tied to customer priorities.

GPTW Hattrick with 2025-2026 Certification

For the third consecutive year, Aziro received Great Place To Work® certification, a reflection of its commitment to cultivating a supportive, collaborative, and high-performance workplace. Strengthened teams across engineering, product, quality, and design contribute directly to consistent delivery outcomes and sustained customer satisfaction.

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Aziro, stated, “This year was about deepening our ability to deliver meaningful engineering outcomes for our customers. Our rebrand to Aziro helped clarify our direction, the acquisition of Gophers expanded our engineering capabilities, and partnerships extended our ability to support quality at scale. Our investments are grounded in solving customer challenges with precision, predictability, and long-term value.”

Some of Aziro’s notable recognitions and milestones in 2025 include:

● A Hattrick of Great Place To Work® Certification

● CHRO Award

● Outstanding Workplaces Recognition

● ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification

● ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management Certification

Aziro’s Strategic Direction for 2026

As Aziro steps into 2026, the organisation is committed to advancing its GenAI-enabled engineering capabilities, enabling customers to build intelligent systems that augment human decision-making, reduce operational waste, and accelerate innovation cycles.

● Aziro is planning a 2026 expansion into Japan, keeping legacy modernization at the forefront.

● Building GenAI-powered engineering accelerators to help customers achieve faster development and more autonomous operations.

● Strengthening workplace upskilling and long-term career development.

About Aziro

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies) is an AI-native product engineering company helping global enterprises and ISVs build resilient, scalable, and intelligent digital systems. Through a combination of engineering excellence, data-informed insights, and strategic partnerships, Aziro supports customers in navigating complex technology transformations and achieving measurable business outcomes.