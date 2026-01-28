9TH ANNUAL PHARMA REGULATORY SUMMIT 2026

“Driving Regulatory Excellence for a Changing Pharma Landscape”

24th March 2026, Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — The 9th Annual Pharma Regulatory Summit 2026 congregates foremost global pharmaceutical industry professionals and regulators to share their insights on technologies, approaches, and solutions that will drive innovation and quality for the medicines delivered to patients worldwide. This interactional setting with expert-led regulatory and industry presentations will ensure pharmaceutical industry professionals to develop and apply ingenious solutions in today’s Indian pharma ecosystem.

KEY SPEAKERS:

MAYUR PARMAR, Drugs Inspector (Deputy Collector, Gujarat Government), FDA

NAGENDRAN IRUKULAPATI, Sr. Vice President – Global Regulatory Affairs, Aurobindo Pharma

RAMANARAYANA PARHI, Vice President & CIO, Alkem Laboratories

JULIET REBELLO, Director – Clinical Dev Strategy & Medical Writing,Cipla

ANJU AGARWAL, Director Global Patient Safety, Advanz Pharma

AMITA BHAVE, Director Regulatory Affairs, AstraZeneca

MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma and Healthcare, Nishith Desai Associates

PALLAVI TRIVEDI, Associate Director – Diabeties and Obesity, Global Business Services (GBS), Novo Nordisk

SANTOSH TAUR, Director Medical Affairs, Vaccines, Rare Diseases and Digital, Pfizer

AKSHAYA ODAK, Head Regulatory Affairs (Biotech), Lupin

PROTITI BAGCHI, Associate Director- Digital Transformation, GSK

SUCHITA MORE, Director Medical Modernization, Asia Pacific & Japan, Merck Sharp & Dohme

AMARNATH SUGUMARAN, Director – Medical Affairs, Cipla

SHUVANKAR BALLAV, Head, Regulatory Affairs – Advanced Biotech Lab (ABL), Ipca Laboratories

PANKAJ CHAUDHARI, Head – Global Regulatory Affairs (Biosimilar), Abbott

AMOL CHOULWAR, Group Leader – Regulatory Affairs (Biosimilar Peptides New Drugs Vaccines),Cipla

MINOO BIJU, Head-Regulatory Affairs, Piramal Pharma Solutions

MARTINA GOMES, Head, Reg Affairs – CH, Bayer

PRIYA CHATTERJEE, Head Regulatory Affairs – South Asia, Bayer

SHIRAZ KANDAWALLA, Head – Regulatory, Quality & Safety – India, Ferring Pharma

SADANAND KULKARNI, Head – Medical, Regulatory, Vigilance & Quality (South Asia), Fresenius Kabi

JAYASHRI PRAMOD, Regulatory Principal Specialist, Novo Nordisk

SUSHMITA KUSWA, Head Medical & Regulatory Affairs, Piramal

OMPRAKASH S. SADHWANI, Former Joint Commissioner & Controlling Authority, FDA (Maharashtra State)

RUCHIR SHAH, Head Medical Devices Category, Regulatory & Safety Manager, Reckitt Benckiser

RASHMI HEGDE, Former Executive Vice President – Medical, GSK

NEELU GOEL, Regulatory Affairs – Head Business Continuity & Compliance, Sun Pharma

PRIYA PRASAD, General Manager – PV, Lupin

KAVITA LAMROR, Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation, Maxis Clinical Sciences

FOCUS AREAS:

• Digital Transformation

• Biologics & Biosimilars

• Regulatory Writing & Submissions

• Clinical Trials/DCT

• Patient Safety

• RWE/RWD

• New Drugs

• Generic Groups

• Vendor Management

• Medical Devices

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

This conference is specifically designed for pharma, biotech, CRO’s, Government and Regulators, Hospitals/Trial Sites, Technology / Solution Providers from following areas;

Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Trials / Clinical Data, Biologics & Biosimilars, Medical Devices, Regulatory Writing/Medical Writing/Publishing/Information/Submissions, Document and eRecords Management, Clinical Trials Management/Data, Outsourcing /Vendor Management, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, Technology AI, ML, Blockchain, Big Data, Supply Chain Management , Government- Department of Health, Vaccines R&D / Innovation, Consultants

