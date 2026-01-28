Chetu Foundation Successfully Hosts Annual Winter Gear Drive

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-28 — / EPR Network / — The Chetu Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Chetu , a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions , hosted the first phase of its Annual Winter Gear Drive, distributing cold-weather clothing and essentials to nearby underserved communities.

“Completing the initial event of this annual drive reinforces our dedication to the community and the values of compassion and support that guide the Chetu Foundation,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “We are proud our team members came together to bring comfort and warmth during the challenging winter months. The upcoming Phase 2 in early 2026 will continue this vital support, ensuring that even more people are reached.”

Chetu team members gave out several hundred warm blankets, coats, scarves, gloves, and other winter necessities to families and individuals facing harsh weather conditions.

“It’s inspiring to see the generosity of the Chetu family in action,” said Tanu Bisth, Human Resource Executive. “These efforts go beyond just giving; they build connections and hope in the communities around us. We look forward to continuing our outreach.”

Manish Kumar, Human Resource Manager at Chetu, added that this initiative “perfectly embodies the spirit of teamwork and social responsibility that defines our company culture.

“Supporting our neighbors in Noida with warm clothing during winter is both humbling and rewarding. We encourage everyone at Chetu to continue being part of this journey of giving back,” he added.

For more information, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. With over 2,800 experts worldwide, Chetu’s India campus includes three advanced development centers in Sector 63, Noida. Spanning more than 169,000 square feet, these state-of-the-art facilities offer an ideal setting for developers working on cutting-edge software solutions. In addition to a dedicated Training & Development Center for recent technical graduates, the Noida campus features modern amenities—including gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs—that foster both professional growth and community. For more information, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering People,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.