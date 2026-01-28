Pepagora as the Growth Partner for Serious SMEs at JTN 2026

Tamil Nadu, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2026 (JTN GEKS 2026) is set to be one of India’s important business and trade events, with Pepagora participating as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner.

The event will be held from January 29 to January 31, 2026, at the CODISSiA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore. It will bring together manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, global buyers, government officials, and industry leaders from India and abroad. The objective of the event is to enable businesses to connect, expand, and create new trade opportunities.

Pepagora’s Platinum Membership reflects its strong commitment to supporting business growth through trusted, verified, and digital business connections. More information about Pepagora’s B2B platform is available on Pepagora’s official website.

To participate in the Jubilant Tamil Nadu event and book a 15-minute free session with Pepagora, please fill out the registration form: Click here.

Why JTN GEKS 2026 Is Important for Businesses

Tamil Nadu is one of India’s leading manufacturing and export hubs. Coimbatore is well known for its strong industrial base, skilled workforce, and export-oriented businesses. JTN GEKS 2026 builds on these strengths by offering businesses a platform to:

Meet genuine buyers and suppliers

Understand market and policy trends

Build long-term business relationships

The event goes beyond product displays and focuses on knowledge sharing, future planning, and converting discussions into real business outcomes.

Pepagora’s Role as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner

As a Platinum Member, Pepagora actively supports businesses in achieving better results from the event. Many companies face challenges such as limited visibility, trust issues, and difficulty finding suitable partners.

Pepagora helps address these challenges by offering:

Verified business profiles

A clear and structured digital presence

Easier partner discovery

A safer buying and selling environment

During JTN GEKS 2026, the Pepagora team will engage with exhibitors and visitors to explain how digital verification and trust-based systems can help generate quality leads and support faster growth.

Pepagora views this event as more than promotion. It is an opportunity to understand real business challenges and provide practical growth solutions.

How Pepagora Helps MSMEs and Manufacturers Grow

MSMEs play a vital role in India’s economy, but many face challenges in finding reliable buyers and suppliers. JTN GEKS 2026 provides MSMEs with direct access to relevant business connections.

Pepagora supports MSMEs by helping them build trust, compliance, and credibility early, making them more attractive to buyers in India and international markets.

Looking Ahead to JTN GEKS 2026

As global trade increasingly depends on trust, transparency, and verified information, events like JTN GEKS 2026 help Indian businesses prepare for this shift.

Pepagora’s participation as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner reflects its long-term commitment to supporting manufacturers and exporters, not just as a platform but as a business growth partner.

Visitors are invited to meet the Pepagora team at Hall B-6, discuss business goals, and learn how trusted digital connections can help expand into new markets.

Businesses can register for JTN GEKS 2026 and connect with Pepagora. To learn more about Pepagora’s role in business growth, visit Pepagora’s official website.