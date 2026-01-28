dbForge 2025.3: AI Assistant in SQL Complete, Expanded Connectivity, and Smarter SQL Workflows

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a leading developer of database management software, recently announced the release of dbForge 2025.3, the latest update to its unified ecosystem of professional database tools. The new version delivers expanded connectivity, full support for SSMS 22, Visual Studio 2026, MySQL 9.5, MariaDB 12.2, and Oracle Database 26i, along with UI/UX enhancements, broader SQL syntax coverage, and the introduction of dbForge AI Assistant within SQL Complete.

dbForge AI Assistant Now Available in SQL Complete for SSMS

dbForge AI Assistant is now integrated into dbForge SQL Complete, an SSMS add-in widely used for SQL Server development. By bringing intelligent assistance directly into SSMS, dbForge 2025.3 accelerates query development and helps teams minimize errors without relying on any external tools.

Key features include:

Instant conversion of natural language input to valid SQL code

Generation of queries that are relevant to the context of your databases

Optimization and troubleshooting of pre-written queries

Detailed explanations of SQL query syntax

Analysis and clarifications of query execution errors

AI chat on any issue related to databases and SQL

Built-in web search for the most up-to-date information

Integration with multiple dbForge solutions, including SQL Complete

“With dbForge AI Assistant in SQL Complete, teams can write SQL faster, troubleshoot queries more accurately, and get instant insights — all without leaving SSMS,” said Victor Horlenko, Head of AI Innovations at Devart. “dbForge 2025.3 transforms database workflows, making them smarter, faster, and more accurate”

Expanded Support for the Latest Databases and IDEs

dbForge 2025.3 ensures seamless workflows when upgrading database platforms and development environments. It provides the following updates:

Full compatibility with SSMS 22 across dbForge add-ins

SQL Complete integration with Visual Studio 2026, enabling smart code completion and AI features

Support for MySQL 9.5 and MariaDB 12.2

Support for Oracle Database 26i

Support for AWS RDS Proxy with caching_sha2_password authentication

These updates allow teams to adopt the latest updates without sacrificing tool compatibility or productivity.

Improved Performance Analysis and Database Design

The release introduces enhancements that simplify navigation and performance analysis, especially in complex environments:

Object Search in Database Diagrams, enabling instant location of tables, relationships, notes, stamps, and containers in large ER diagrams

Visual execution plan diagrams for MySQL queries, transforming EXPLAIN output into intuitive visuals that make performance bottlenecks easier to identify and optimize

Expanded SQL Syntax Support Across Platforms

dbForge 2025.3 significantly improves SQL parsing, validation, formatting, and code completion across supported databases, including:

Extended PostgreSQL and Redshift support: WITH clauses, MERGE, and advanced SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE statements

Full support for RETURNING expressions, cursors, and advanced conflict-handling logic

Improved MySQL syntax validation, including support for SHOW BINARY LOG STATUS

Oracle syntax check support for SQL_MACRO functions (SCALAR and TABLE) and pipelined table functions

UI and UX Enhancements for Everyday Productivity

To streamline daily development tasks, dbForge 2025.3 introduces several usability improvements, including:

Scrollbar annotations for faster navigation in large scripts

Automatic wrapping of selected text with quotes, brackets, or parentheses

Updated identifier formatting options, including camelCase, Capitalized, and PascalCase, with full backward compatibility with the existing formatting profiles

Unified Multi-Database Workflows with dbForge Edge

While dbForge 2025.3 focuses on SSMS and SQL Server enhancements, teams working across multiple database systems can explore dbForge Edge https://www.devart.com/dbforge/edge/. This all-in-one multidatabase solution combines dbForge Studios for SQL Server, MySQL/MariaDB, Oracle, and PostgreSQL, helping organizations streamline database design, development, and management across projects and platforms.

Availability

dbForge 2025.3 is available today.

Users with active subscriptions can upgrade immediately, and new users can explore the release with a free trial.

