Falkon Chat Announces Lifetime Deal for Enterprise-Grade, Compliant Live Chat Solution

Katy, Texas, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Falkon Chat, an enterprise-grade, AI-powered live chat platform designed for regulated industries, today announced the availability of a limited-time Lifetime Deal for early adopters. The offer is available exclusively to the first 1,000 customers and includes unlimited visitors and unlimited conversations under a one-time purchase model.

Falkon Chat is developed by Falkon Systems, a provider of compliance-first business communication solutions and the company behind Falkon SMS and Falkon VoIP, products trusted by organizations that require secure, reliable, and auditable customer communication.

Built for Regulated and Compliance-Focused Organizations

Falkon Chat is engineered for organizations operating under strict regulatory and data protection requirements. The platform combines Gen AI–assisted replies with seamless human handoff, enabling teams to scale customer engagement while maintaining governance, oversight, and accountability.

The solution operates on SOC 2–certified infrastructure and includes HIPAA-aligned messaging controls, making it suitable for industries such as healthcare, financial services, legal services, and government contracting.

Lifetime Deal Inclusions

Customers who secure the Lifetime Deal receive access to a full-featured, compliance-ready live chat platform, including:

Unlimited visitors

Unlimited conversations

AI credits included

Gen AI–assisted replies

Seamless escalation from AI to human agents

Templates and saved replies

AI-powered chat summaries

Intelligent assignment and routing

Role-based access controls

Customer feedback tools

Secure file sharing

End-to-end encryption (in transit and at rest)

U.S. data residency

Email support

Pre-chat forms

Security and Compliance by Design

Falkon Chat is built with enterprise-grade security controls, including:

End-to-end encrypted conversations

U.S.-based data residency with a contained U.S. LLM environment

Customer data never used to train public AI models

Comprehensive audit logs to support compliance reviews

Configurable data retention and access controls

Designed for Teams That Require Control and Accountability

The platform enables organizations to deliver fast, consistent, and compliant customer support by:

Escalating from AI to live agents without losing conversation context

Assigning chats and ownership with clear accountability

Standardizing responses through approved templates

Automatically generating summaries for documentation and follow-up

Simple Deployment and Fast Time to Value

Organizations can deploy Falkon Chat quickly by installing a lightweight chat widget, uploading approved content for AI assistance, and immediately engaging customers using AI-powered chat with human oversight.

Availability

The Lifetime Deal is available for a limited time and restricted to the first 1,000 customers. Once capacity is reached, Falkon Chat will transition to standard pricing plans.

Additional information about Falkon Chat is available on the company website.

About Falkon Systems

Falkon Systems develops secure, compliance-first communication platforms for regulated industries. Its product portfolio includes Falkon SMS, Falkon VoIP, and Falkon Chat, helping organizations communicate confidently while meeting stringent regulatory and data protection requirements.

For more information: https://www.falkonchat.com/

Contact us : pr@falkonsystems.com