Falkon Chat Announces Lifetime Deal for Enterprise-Grade, Compliant Live Chat Solution

Posted on 2026-01-28 by in Software // 0 Comments

Katy, Texas, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Falkon Chat, an enterprise-grade, AI-powered live chat platform designed for regulated industries, today announced the availability of a limited-time Lifetime Deal for early adopters. The offer is available exclusively to the first 1,000 customers and includes unlimited visitors and unlimited conversations under a one-time purchase model. 

Falkon Chat is developed by Falkon Systems, a provider of compliance-first business communication solutions and the company behind Falkon SMS and Falkon VoIP, products trusted by organizations that require secure, reliable, and auditable customer communication. 

Built for Regulated and Compliance-Focused Organizations 

Falkon Chat is engineered for organizations operating under strict regulatory and data protection requirements. The platform combines Gen AI–assisted replies with seamless human handoff, enabling teams to scale customer engagement while maintaining governance, oversight, and accountability. 

The solution operates on SOC 2–certified infrastructure and includes HIPAA-aligned messaging controls, making it suitable for industries such as healthcare, financial services, legal services, and government contracting. 

Lifetime Deal Inclusions 

Customers who secure the Lifetime Deal receive access to a full-featured, compliance-ready live chat platform, including: 

  • Unlimited visitors 
  • Unlimited conversations 
  • AI credits included 
  • Gen AI–assisted replies 
  • Seamless escalation from AI to human agents 
  • Templates and saved replies 
  • AI-powered chat summaries 
  • Intelligent assignment and routing 
  • Role-based access controls 
  • Customer feedback tools 
  • Secure file sharing 
  • End-to-end encryption (in transit and at rest) 
  • U.S. data residency 
  • Email support 
  • Pre-chat forms 

Security and Compliance by Design 

Falkon Chat is built with enterprise-grade security controls, including: 

  • End-to-end encrypted conversations 
  • U.S.-based data residency with a contained U.S. LLM environment 
  • Customer data never used to train public AI models 
  • Comprehensive audit logs to support compliance reviews 
  • Configurable data retention and access controls 

Designed for Teams That Require Control and Accountability 

The platform enables organizations to deliver fast, consistent, and compliant customer support by: 

  • Escalating from AI to live agents without losing conversation context 
  • Assigning chats and ownership with clear accountability 
  • Standardizing responses through approved templates 
  • Automatically generating summaries for documentation and follow-up 

Simple Deployment and Fast Time to Value 

Organizations can deploy Falkon Chat quickly by installing a lightweight chat widget, uploading approved content for AI assistance, and immediately engaging customers using AI-powered chat with human oversight. 

Availability 

The Lifetime Deal is available for a limited time and restricted to the first 1,000 customers. Once capacity is reached, Falkon Chat will transition to standard pricing plans. 

Additional information about Falkon Chat is available on the company website. 

About Falkon Systems 

Falkon Systems develops secure, compliance-first communication platforms for regulated industries. Its product portfolio includes Falkon SMS, Falkon VoIP, and Falkon Chat, helping organizations communicate confidently while meeting stringent regulatory and data protection requirements. 

For more information: https://www.falkonchat.com/

Contact us : pr@falkonsystems.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution