AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, will showcase a diverse range of AI and edge computing solutions at the Edge Computing Expo Global, held at Olympia, London.

Date: February 4 – 5, 2026

Booth: #13

Venue: Olympia, London

Get your free expo pass Here

Held to explore the potential of technological solutions to drive innovative solutions across different market segments, Edge Computing Expo Global will host over 8,000 visitors over the two days, along with insightful talks held by thought leaders from industry giants.

AAEON will showcase offerings from its extensive catalog, with highlights including platforms powered by a range of new technologies. Particularly notable inclusions on this front will include the BOXER-8741AI, AAEON’s first product to incorporate the new NVIDIA® Jetson T5000™ module, as well as the recently-released UP Xtreme ARL, which utilizes the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) platform (formerly Arrow Lake).

Notably, visitors will have the opportunity to see the upcoming uCOM-Q6490, a SMARC module powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 SoC, as well as a new SKU of AAEON’s RISC-based SRG-IMX8PL, equipped with NXP i.MX 8M Plus technology.

The centerpiece of AAEON’s booth will be a smart vehicle safety demonstration featuring the award-winning BOXER-8645AI. This will illustrate the potential of the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ accelerated embedded AI system for various smart mobility applications, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), real-time pedestrian detection, and collision prevention.

AAEON invites all interested parties to join them at Booth 13, where attendees can discuss their needs and discover how IoT and edge computing can benefit their businesses.

For more information about the exhibition, please visit the official website.

To register for your free pass and learn more about the variety of events and key discussions that the expo will host, please visit their ticket registration page.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.