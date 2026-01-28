Skillfloor Brings an Integrated Next-gen AI Digital Marketing Course to Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Skillfloor, a leading digital skills training institute, has announced the launch of its AI-powered Digital Marketing Course in Bangalore, designed to equip learners with future-ready marketing skills aligned with today’s data-driven and automation-focused business environment. This innovative program blends artificial intelligence with core digital marketing strategies to help students, freshers, and working professionals gain a competitive edge in the job market.

As businesses increasingly adopt AI tools to optimize campaigns, personalize customer experiences, and improve marketing ROI, the demand for professionals skilled in AI-driven marketing has grown rapidly. Skillfloor’s new course addresses this gap by offering practical training on how artificial intelligence is transforming SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, analytics, and customer engagement.

The curriculum covers essential digital marketing fundamentals such as search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, Google Ads, content strategy, email marketing, and web analytics, while integrating advanced AI applications. Learners gain hands-on experience with AI-powered tools for keyword research, ad optimization, customer behavior analysis, predictive marketing, and marketing automation. This practical approach ensures participants can apply their knowledge directly to real-world business challenges.

One of the key highlights of the program is its project-based learning model. Students work on live campaigns, real-time case studies, and industry-relevant projects that simulate actual marketing scenarios. This hands-on exposure helps learners build a strong portfolio and develop job-ready skills that employers actively seek. Skillfloor also emphasizes data-driven decision-making, enabling learners to interpret insights and optimize campaigns using AI and analytics.

The AI-powered Digital Marketing Course in Bangalore is delivered by experienced industry professionals who bring practical insights from real marketing environments. Flexible learning options, including classroom and blended formats, make the course accessible to both full-time students and working professionals. In addition, Skillfloor provides career support through resume building, interview preparation, and placement assistance to help learners transition confidently into digital marketing roles.

“Our AI-powered digital marketing course is designed to bridge the gap between traditional marketing skills and modern AI-driven practices, preparing learners for high-demand roles in today’s digital economy.”

By launching this advanced program in Bangalore, India’s technology and startup hub, Skillfloor continues its mission to deliver industry-relevant, practical, and career-focused training that empowers learners to succeed in the evolving digital landscape.