EHunt Launches Limited-Time Flash Sale for New Etsy Seller User

EHunt is rolling out a special limited-time offer for new users. All subscription plans are now available at 20%–50% off for four hours after signing up.

New York, USA, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — EHunt, a leading all-in-one platform for Etsy seller product research and operation, is rolling out a special limited-time offer for new users. All subscription plans are now available at 20%–50% off for four hours after signing up.

This promotion gives new users an exclusive chance to explore EHunt, a robust tool designed to simplify Etsy market research. From product research and keyword analysis to competitor tracking and ad performance insights, EHunt empowers new sellers to optimize listings, improve rankings, and boost sales.

Highlights of EHunt

The highlights of this promotion include:

1. Annual plans are offered at 50% off (billed yearly):

Basic Plan: $4.95/month, originally $7.99/month

  • Product Search: 100 times/day
  • Keyword Search: 100 times/day
  • Store Search: 50 times/day
  • Ad Search: 100 times/day
  • Store Binding: 5
  • Listing Optimization: 50 times/day
  • Followup Reminder: 50 times/day
  • AI Pattern Extractor(Beta)
  • AI Mockup Generator(Beta)
  • Etsy Extension: Most Features
Pro Plan: $9.91/month, originally $15.99/month

  • Product Search: 500 queries/day
  • Keyword Research: 500 querie
  • Product Search: 500 times/day
  • Keyword Search: 500 times/day
  • Store Search: 200 times/day
  • Ad Search: 500 times/day
  • Etsy Inactive Products/Shops
  • Amazon Handmade Products
  • Data Tracking
  • Store Binding: 10
  • Listing Optimization: 100 times/day
  • Followup Reminder: 100 times/day
  • AI Pattern Extractor(Beta)
  • AI Mockup Generator(Beta)
  • Etsy Extension: Unlimited
  • Annual Historical Trends for Products: 100 times/day
Elite Plan: $29.99/month, originally $59.99/month

All features are the same as the Pro plan, but each feature comes with unlimited usage.

2. Monthly plans are available at 20% off (billed monthly):

Basic Plan: $7.99/month
Pro Plan: $15.99/month

Elite Plan: $47.99/month

This exclusive new-user flash deal is only available for four hours after registration. Don’t miss this opportunity to unlock EHunt’s full potential and supercharge your Etsy business!

About EHunt

EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment.

