DRA 2026: Africa’s Premier Summit on Fintech, AI, Regulation & Cybersecurity

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Africa is undergoing a profound financial transformation driven by rapid technological advancements, with fintech and cross-border payments leading the charge.

However, this digital surge heightens cybersecurity risks, with rising cyberattacks necessitating robust fraud prevention. Fintechs must prioritize compliance, identity verification, and advanced technologies like AI to safeguard sensitive data.

AI is revolutionizing African banking by automating fraud detection, enhancing regulatory compliance, and improving risk assessment, enabling more efficient and secure financial systems.

IT News Africa’s Digital Finance Africa 2026, set for 26 February 2026 at Southern Sun Cape Sun, will convene industry leaders to explore these trends. This premier summit will foster collaboration in fintech, AI, regulation, and cybersecurity, shaping a secure and inclusive financial future for Africa.

At #DigitalRetailAfrica, you’ll gain first-hand insights and practical strategies from experts who are successfully navigating this new digital landscape. The event is designed to help you future-proof your retail strategy, enhance customer experience, and drive growth in the digital economy.

Secure your place today: Register here

Key Topics:

The Future of Experiential Retail: How Toy Kingdom Builds In-Store Magic in a Digital Age

How Toy Kingdom Builds In-Store Magic in a Digital Age Breaking Friction: How Superbalist Optimises Search, Browsing, Checkout & Delivery for CX Excellence

How Superbalist Optimises Search, Browsing, Checkout & Delivery for CX Excellence The Role of IT in Creating Frictionless Customer Journeys

The Future of SA Retail: Competing Globally, Scaling Locally & Thriving Through Technology

Competing Globally, Scaling Locally & Thriving Through Technology Reinventing Footwear Retail: How Crocs SA Aligns Global Brand Identity With Local Consumer Expectations

How Crocs SA Aligns Global Brand Identity With Local Consumer Expectations Dealing with International Competition: Digital Strategies for Staying Relevant in a Globalised Retail Market

Digital Strategies for Staying Relevant in a Globalised Retail Market Fighting Customer Loss: Reducing Cart Abandonment, Checkout Friction & Failed Deliveries

Explore the full agenda: www.digitalretailafrica.co.za

Confirmed speakers:

Hylton Bannon, Managing Director, Toy Kingdom

Managing Director, Nicole Harris, Chief Technology Officer, Massmart (Walmart SA)

Chief Technology Officer, Deven Moodley, Executive Head, Pick n Pay Value Added Services

Executive Head, Shaakira Isaacs, General Manager, Crocs SA

General Manager, Grant Paul Roy, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Superbalist

Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Ross Norton, Head, Commercial Digital Enablement, Pepkor

Head, Commercial Digital Enablement, Nazim Cassim, Founder & CEO, Retail Institute of South Africa

Founder & CEO, Steffen Burrows, CEO, Still Good

Opportunities for Sponsors and Exhibitors

Are you a technology provider, digital solutions company, or service partner helping retailers transform their businesses? Then Digital Retail Africa 2026 is the perfect platform to showcase your brand and engage directly with retail decision-makers.

By sponsoring or exhibiting, you can:

Connect with retail leaders exploring new technology investments.

Position your company as a thought leader in digital retail innovation.

Gain premium brand exposure before, during, and after the event.

Book your exhibition stand: https://itnewsafrica.com/event/drf-exhibition-stand-enquiry/

Explore sponsorship options: https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/digital-retail-africa/#sponsors_dra

Date: 26 February 2026

Venue: Cape Town, South Africa

Website: www.digitalretailafrica.co.za

Don’t wait for the future of retail—create it.

Register now to attend Digital Retail Africa 2026

About IT News Africa

IT News Africa is a leading digital platform providing up-to-date news, insights, and analysis on technology, digital innovation, and the IT industry across Africa. The platform covers topics ranging from cybersecurity to digital transformation, offering valuable content for professionals, enterprises, and consumers in the tech space.