Serbian Guitarist Igor Lisul Releases Two-Volume Instrumental Collection “Somewhere In Time”— A Journey in Tone, Atmosphere and Emotion

Kikinda, Serbia, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Serbian left-handed guitarist Igor Lisul today announces the release of Somewhere In Time, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, a two-volume instrumental collection that blends traditional guitar technique with contemporary composition to create intimate, emotionally resonant soundscapes. The albums showcase Lisul’s focus on tone, atmosphere and melody, offering listeners a varied program of soothing ballads, reflective reveries and quietly celebratory pieces.

Somewhere In Time, Vol. 1 opens with the warm, melodic “A Better World,” setting a gentle, contemplative mood that continues through tracks such as “Calm River,” which evokes sunlight dancing on slow-moving water, and the ambient daydream “Reverie.” Personal touches punctuate the collection — “Happy Birthday, Maron” was written for a friend’s turtle, while “Sudden Discovery” and “Walking Alone” explore moments of excitement and introspection. The volume closes with “Never Give Up,” a supportive, encouraging statement that underscores the albums’ human tone.

Vol. 2 expands the journey with the nostalgic “In The Beginning,” the tranquil “Calm Thoughts,” and the pastel-hued “Mellow Dawn.” The pacing shifts with “Rebirth,” a hopeful, forward-moving piece, and moves through the yearning of “Yearning” and the gently inquisitive “Touch of Curiosity.” “The Valley Of Flowers” and “Song Of The River” continue Lisul’s emphasis on atmosphere, painting blissful and hypnotic landscapes, while “Victory Celebration” offers a calm, contented satisfaction rather than bombast. Across both volumes, Lisul’s left-handed playing and careful attention to tone produce an intimate listening experience that invites reflection and emotional connection.

“Each piece started as a small conversation with myself,” Lisul said. “I wanted to capture simple moments — wonder, calm, humor, hope — and let the guitar tell those stories without words. These albums are meant to be places where listeners can pause and breathe.”

Somewhere In Time, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are aimed at listeners who appreciate instrumental storytelling and nuanced guitar work. The recordings will be available on major streaming platforms and for digital purchase; physical editions and select instrumental sheet music will be released in the coming months. Early reviews note the albums’ strong melodic focus and serene atmospheres, praising Lisul’s ability to blend traditional technique with modern sensibilities.

About Igor Lisul

Igor Lisul is a Serbian left-handed guitarist whose work emphasizes expressive instrumental performance and melodic balladry. His compositions blend classical and contemporary techniques, with a consistent focus on tone, atmosphere and emotional resonance. Lisul’s music seeks to create immersive, reflective spaces for listeners and has earned attention for its warm, evocative sound.

Check out “Somewhere In Time” Part 1 and Part 2 on your favourite music platforms via the links below:

https://ffm.to/somewhereintime1

https://ffm.to/somewhereintime2