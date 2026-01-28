CHETU‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ ACHIEVES SHOPIFY PLUS PARTNER STATUS

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, proudly announces that it has achieved Shopify Plus Partner status.

“Our Shopify Plus Partner level enables us to develop robust, enterprise-grade solutions that are capable of granting power to the merchants to efficiently scale and maintain a competitive position in the ever-changing digital landscape,” said Marvin Hernandez, Partnership Account Executive at Chetu. “As a result, by incorporating our custom software expertise with Shopify’s state-of-the-art platform, we are enabling businesses to open the e-commerce gates with immense possibilities for revenue growth and excellent customer experience.”

Chetu’s tech experts furnish comprehensive assistance at each stage of e-commerce adoption, from easy transition to Shopify and API linking to automated AI-powered process and customized app creation.

Chetu’s Shopify offerings comprise:

Shopify Consulting & Strategy: Performance analysis that is driven by data aimed at recognizing areas of growth.

Shopify App & Theme Development: Highly personalized mobile and web experiences that facilitate performance optimization.

Shopify Integrations: Seamless integrations of end-to-end with ERP, CRM, and payment systems like PayPal, NetSuite, and Salesforce.

AI & Automation Tools: Intelligent assistants and chatbots that improve both efficiency and customer engagement.

Support & Maintenance: Performance tuning that is continuous, along with security updates, and SEO optimization.

With its Shopify Plus Partner status, Chetu is a premier global eCommerce technology partner who can assist brands to deliver the most personalized and seamless shopping experiences possible to their customers‍‌‍‍‌.

For more information or to request a free consultation, please contact us at www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.