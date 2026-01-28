Pepagora Empowers MSMEs and Manufacturers at JTN GEKS 2026

Tamil Nadu, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Pepagora, India’s trusted digital B2B marketplace, has officially confirmed its participation as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner at the Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2026 (JTN GEKS 2026).

The three-day global business summit will take place from January 29 to 31, 2026, at the CODISSiA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore.

JTN GEKS 2026 is expected to attract a strong mix of MSMEs, industrial manufacturers, exporters, importers, institutional buyers, policymakers, and technology providers, positioning it as a strategic platform for cross-border trade discussions, industrial innovation, and scalable business partnerships.

The summit focuses on strengthening Tamil Nadu’s role as a global manufacturing and export hub through knowledge exchange, digital enablement, and trust-driven collaboration.

As a Platinum Member & Growth Partner, Pepagora will play an active role in promoting verified B2B commerce, showcasing how digital trust infrastructure can reduce transaction risks and improve buyer-supplier confidence.

The company will demonstrate how MSMEs and exporters can leverage verified business profiles, qualified lead generation, buyer discovery tools, and AI-backed matchmaking to accelerate growth in competitive domestic and international markets.

Pepagora’s presence at the event highlights its commitment to supporting Make in India, MSME digitization, and export readiness, especially for small and mid-sized enterprises seeking structured market access without heavy operational overheads.

Through live demonstrations and expert interactions, Pepagora will illustrate how businesses can build credibility, improve visibility, and convert opportunities faster using transparent digital B2B systems.

Industry participants can meet the Pepagora team at Hall B-6, where the platform will offer one-on-one consultations, product walkthroughs, and strategic insights on scaling B2B operations using trust-led digital frameworks.

Event Registration:

Register for JTN GEKS 2026 and explore collaboration opportunities with Pepagora.

Know More:

Discover Pepagora’s business growth and verification solutions at www.pepagora.com

Exclusive at the Event:

Book a free 15-minute consultation session with Pepagora’s B2B growth experts to discuss market expansion, lead acquisition, and partner verification strategies. Click here

Pepagora looks forward to engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs at JTN GEKS 2026, reinforcing its mission to enable secure, scalable, and sustainable B2B growth for MSMEs across India.