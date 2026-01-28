Swan Primary Care Introduces High Cholesterol Management Clinic in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Bloomingdale, IL, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Swan Primary Care, a primary care medical practice led by internal medicine physician Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, has announced the launch of its High Cholesterol Management Clinic in Bloomingdale, Illinois. The clinic is designed to support patients seeking structured, physician-led care for cholesterol management and cardiovascular risk reduction.

Located at 303 E Army Trail Rd #111, Bloomingdale, IL 60108, Swan Primary Care provides individualized evaluation and ongoing management for patients with elevated cholesterol levels. The clinic focuses on evidence-based treatment plans that may include lifestyle guidance, risk assessment, and medication management when appropriate.

“Managing high cholesterol is a key part of preventing long-term cardiovascular complications,” said Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, Founder of Swan Primary Care. “Our goal is to provide care patients can feel and support they can trust, helping them make informed decisions about their health.”

Key Services Offered

Cholesterol screening and risk assessment

Personalized treatment and monitoring plans

Lifestyle and preventive care counseling

Ongoing primary care coordination

Swan Primary Care serves adults in Bloomingdale and surrounding communities, offering accessible primary care with a focus on long-term health and prevention.

About Swan Primary Care

Founded in 2021, Swan Primary Care is a physician-led primary care practice providing comprehensive internal medicine services to adult patients. Led by Dr. Wahaj Ahmed, the practice emphasizes continuity of care, preventive health, and patient-centered treatment. Swan Primary Care serves the Bloomingdale, Illinois area with a commitment to trusted, compassionate healthcare.

Tagline: Your Long Life Partner in Health

Motto: Care You Can Feel, Support You Can Trust.

Media Contact

Swan Primary Care

Email: Info@swanprimarycare.com

Phone: 630-931-2929

Fax: 833-731-0578

Website: https://swanprimarycare.com/