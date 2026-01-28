AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility

Taipei, Taiwan, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Industry-leading embedded solutions provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has released the MEX-BTS, a modular MXM system capable of hosting both MXM 3.1 Type A and Type B GPU cards. Designed for flexibility, the MEX-BTS has a number of key characteristics that allow it to be configured to meet the requirements of multiple vertical markets. As such, AAEON has positioned the PC as a suitable platform upon which to build industrial workstation, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring applications.

The MEX-BTS supports over 30 CPUs from across the 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel® Core™ and Series 2 (formerly Bartlett Lake) ranges, up to 65W. Meanwhile, the system offers support for the Intel® R680E, Q670E, and H610E chipsets, granting additional features such as ECC memory support.

The system’s most notable feature is its accommodation of both MXM 3.1 Type A and Type B GPU cards. This allows users to select and install the most appropriate module for their solution, with cards from both Intel and NVIDIA being compatible. This modularity is the cornerstone behind the product’s value proposition, as its MXM Type A support can be used to run power-efficient, low-latency inference on multiple video streams for smart surveillance applications, while Type B modules can be leveraged for more advanced tasks such as multimodal AI and 3D models for healthcare imaging.