CPR Cart Revolutionizes Advanced Life Support Certification in Oklahoma City with 24/7 Automated Skills Testing

Oklahoma City, United States, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — CPR Cart LLC, a pioneer in self-service medical certification, is transforming how Oklahoma City’s healthcare professionals manage their credentials. CPR Cart provides a high-tech, automated alternative to traditional, time-consuming classroom instruction for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

As the medical community in Oklahoma City continues to expand anchored by major institutions like the OU Health Sciences Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, the demand for flexible, employer-accepted certification has reached an all-time high. CPR Cart addresses this need by offering a 24/7 self-service model that allows busy nurses, physicians, and first responders to complete their hands-on skills verification at their own convenience.

The “Two-Step” Path to AHA Certification CPR Cart’s innovative approach streamlines the CPR certification and renewal process into two manageable steps, eliminating the need to spend an entire day in a crowded classroom:

Online Cognitive Learning: Students complete the official American Heart Association (AHA) HeartCode online coursework at their own pace from home or the office. In-Person Skills Verification: Once the online portion is finished, students visit the Park Avenue station in downtown OKC. Using a specialized RQI (Resuscitation Quality Improvement) automated manikin, they demonstrate their skills in a session that typically takes under 30 minutes.

Advanced Training Tailored for Professional Excellence Unlike general CPR classes, CPR Cart specifically focuses on the rigorous requirements of advanced medical providers:

BLS for Healthcare Providers: Focuses on high-quality CPR, AED usage, and team dynamics for all age groups. For more info, visit: AHA BLS Course

Focuses on high-quality CPR, AED usage, and team dynamics for all age groups. For more info, visit: AHA BLS Course ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support): For professionals managing complex cardiovascular emergencies, including stroke and cardiac arrest algorithms. For more info, visit: AHA ACLS Course

For professionals managing complex cardiovascular emergencies, including stroke and cardiac arrest algorithms. For more info, visit: AHA ACLS Course PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support): Specialized training to improve outcomes for pediatric patients during critical illness or injury. For more info, visit: AHA PALS Course

Instant Results for a Fast-Paced Industry In the medical field, a lapsed certification can mean missed shifts and administrative headaches. CPR Cart’s system is designed for speed; upon successful completion of the skills check, students receive their official AHA eCard instantly. This immediate turnaround ensures that OKC healthcare workers remain compliant and job-ready without any waiting period.

“Oklahoma City is home to some of the hardest-working medical professionals in the country,” said Devin Jurman, Owner and CEO of CPR Cart. “Our mission is to provide them with a training solution that respects their expertise and their time. By offering 24/7 scheduling, we are ensuring that life-saving skills are always within reach, regardless of how hectic a shift schedule might be.”

About CPR Cart CPR Cart is an innovative provider of automated CPR training stations, delivering American Heart Association-aligned certifications for BLS, ACLS, and PALS. By leveraging state-of-the-art simulation technology, CPR Cart makes it possible for healthcare professionals to earn or renew their credentials through a flexible, self-paced, and highly accurate testing model.

For more information or to book a skills session in Oklahoma City, visit https://cprcart.com/locations/oklahoma/oklahoma-city/.

Contact Info:

CPR Cart LLC

info@cprcart.com

https://cprcart.com