KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital Announces Awareness Milestone on Varicose Veins and Non-Healing Wounds

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital has announced a significant awareness milestone as part of its ongoing commitment to improving vascular and wound care outcomes. Through this initiative, the hospital is drawing attention to the underlying causes of varicose veins and their direct link to non-healing wounds in the lower limbs.

Based on clinical observations and patient case trends, specialists at KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital note that impaired blood circulation caused by varicose veins is a major contributor to delayed wound healing. When blood pools in weakened veins, surrounding skin and tissues receive reduced oxygen and nutrients, increasing the risk of chronic wounds, especially around the ankles and lower legs.

As part of this milestone, KBK Hospital is strengthening its structured evaluation and patient education efforts to help individuals recognize early warning signs such as leg swelling, skin discoloration, itching, thickened skin, and slow-healing cuts. The initiative emphasizes timely medical assessment, circulation-focused care, and lifestyle guidance to prevent wounds from becoming long-term concerns.

Hospital representatives stated that this awareness milestone aligns with KBK’s broader mission of preventive, patient-centered healthcare. “Many people overlook varicose veins as a cosmetic issue, but untreated circulation problems can lead to serious wound complications. Early awareness and care make a measurable difference,” said a hospital spokesperson.

By highlighting the connection between varicose veins and non-healing wounds, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital continues to reinforce its role as a trusted center for comprehensive vascular and wound care. The milestone reflects the hospital’s dedication to early diagnosis, evidence-based care, and long-term patient well-being.

Through continued education, clinical expertise, and community outreach, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital remains focused on reducing complications, improving healing outcomes, and supporting healthier lives through proactive medical practices.