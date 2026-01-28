TechSquadTeam Announces Seasonal Offers on Deep Cleaning Services in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — TechSquadTeam, a trusted home services company operating across major Indian cities, has announced seasonal offers on its professional deep cleaning services in Kolkata. The move comes as residents prepare for changing weather conditions, rising dust levels, and increased indoor hygiene concerns linked to pollution and humidity.

Kolkata’s climate, combined with traffic-related pollution and dense urban living, often leads to faster dust buildup, mold growth, and indoor allergens. TechSquadTeam’s deep cleaning services are designed to address these issues through a structured, thorough approach that goes beyond routine household cleaning.

The company’s services focus on improving indoor hygiene using eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products and advanced equipment that are safe for children, pets, and daily indoor use. Each service is carried out by trained, background-verified professionals who follow defined quality and safety standards.

“Seasonal changes in cities like Kolkata make deep cleaning more than a convenience—it becomes a necessity,” said Janmejaya Nanda, CEO of TechSquadTeam. “Our seasonal offers are aimed at helping homeowners maintain healthier living spaces while ensuring reliability, safety, and consistent service quality.”

Comprehensive Deep Cleaning for Kolkata Homes

TechSquadTeam’s deep cleaning services cover kitchens, bathrooms, living areas, bedrooms, floors, and upholstery. The process targets grease, stubborn stains, dust, bacteria, and allergens that regular cleaning often misses. Advanced tools and proven techniques ensure visible results and long-lasting cleanliness.

Key Highlights of TechSquadTeam’s Deep Cleaning Services

Eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products

Trained and certified cleaning professionals

Advanced equipment for deep dust and allergen removal

Detailed cleaning of kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and upholstery

Transparent pricing with seasonal service discounts

High customer satisfaction with strong repeat bookings and reviews

Meeting Local Hygiene Needs

With increasing awareness around indoor air quality and cleanliness, Kolkata homeowners are seeking dependable deep cleaning services they can trust. TechSquadTeam’s seasonal offers provide a cost-effective way to maintain clean, hygienic homes during periods of higher dust and humidity.

About TechSquadTeam

Founded in 2016, TechSquadTeam is a professional home services provider offering deep cleaning, pest control, plumbing, electrical services, painting, and appliance maintenance across multiple Indian cities. The company is known for its skilled workforce, eco-friendly practices, transparent pricing, and customer-focused service approach.

Kolkata residents can book TechSquadTeam’s deep cleaning services during the seasonal offer period to secure professional cleaning at reduced prices.

Contact Information:

TechSquadTeam

Email: support@techsquadteam.com

Phone: +91-9355739395

Website: www.techsquadteam.com