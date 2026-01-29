Attorney Credits Launches New CLE Course: Perfectionism in the Legal Profession with Brian Quinn

San Diego, CA, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand CLE course titled Perfectionism in the Legal Profession: When Good Enough Isn’t Good Enough, presented by Brian S. Quinn, Esq., Education and Outreach Coordinator for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of Pennsylvania.

Many attorneys outwardly appear successful while privately struggling with perfectionism, self-doubt, and the fear of being exposed as inadequate. These internal pressures—often more intense than the external demands of legal practice—can significantly affect mental health, well-being, and professional longevity if left unaddressed.

This course explores how perfectionism uniquely manifests in the legal profession and why lawyers are particularly vulnerable to anxiety, burnout, and substance use challenges. Drawing on research, professional experience, and real-world insight, Quinn identifies early warning signs of distress and examines the cultural and psychological barriers that prevent attorneys from seeking help.

Participants will also learn practical strategies to manage perfectionism, reduce stigma, restore balance, and maintain long-term professional well-being. The program highlights confidential support resources available through Lawyer Assistance Programs and explains how these services can help attorneys before issues escalate.

Course Topics Include:

Early warning signs of burnout, distress, and impairment

The connection between perfectionism, imposter syndrome, and anxiety

Cultural and professional factors that increase risk for lawyers

Common barriers to seeking help, including stigma and denial

Practical well-being strategies for healthier, sustainable practice

Confidential resources available through Lawyer Assistance Programs

About the Instructor

Brian S. Quinn, Esq., is a licensed Pennsylvania attorney and serves as the Education and Outreach Coordinator for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of Pennsylvania, Inc., a Lawyers Assistance Program established in 1988 to support lawyers, judges, and law students facing mental health and substance use challenges. He is widely recognized for his work promoting wellness, early intervention, and recovery within the legal profession.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com