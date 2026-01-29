WasteTrack Partners with FasterCapital’s EquityPilot to Scale AI-Driven Waste and Payment System Across Africa

Accra, Ghana, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — WasteTrack and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership through the EquityPilot program to accelerate deployment of WasteTrack’s AI-driven household waste identification, scheduling and cashless payment platform across Ghana and wider African urban markets, starting immediately to address growing plastic waste and informal collection gaps.

Market opportunity & problem state

Rapid urbanization and rising plastic generation have strained African waste systems: Ghana produces over one million tons of plastics annually while only 5% of institutional siloed waste is properly recycled. The continent’s waste management market is projected to grow to $59B by 2030, yet 80% of households rely on informal collectors and recycling rates remain low. WasteTrack targets this white space by formalizing collectors, improving recycling throughput and monetizing circular flows via technology-enabled services.

Startup solution & differentiation

WasteTrack uses on-device AI/ML video and image analysis to classify waste type and estimate volume, then automates scheduling, cashless payments and trackable QR/code-enabled transfer events. The platform uniquely combines collector formalization, municipal integration and an in-app payment rails to create a transparent supply chain from household to recycler. Early traction includes interviews with 100+ households, interest from five institutional partners and positive municipal feedback. WasteTrack’s defensible edge lies in AI-native automation, local collector networks and integrated payments that unlock recurring revenue and measurable recycling outcomes.

FasterCapital partnership value

Through EquityPilot, FasterCapital provides technical mentorship, go-to-market support, product refinement resources and investor introductions to accelerate WasteTrack’s seed fundraising and regional rollout. FasterCapital’s selective criteria and global network validate WasteTrack’s product-market fit potential and speed execution timelines: a planned 18–24 month runway extension, product-market pilots across multiple cities, and support raising the targeted $1M seed.

Executive quotes

“Hesham Zreik: WasteTrack addresses a critical infrastructure and environmental gap with a scalable AI-first model. EquityPilot supports startups with capital and market access; WasteTrack’s early traction and civic alignment make it an ideal partner for rapid scale,” said Hesham Zreik, Investment Advisor.

Francis Maaire, Co‑Founder & CEO of WasteTrack, said: “This partnership validates our vision to formalize informal collectors, reduce plastic leakage and deliver cashless convenience to households and businesses. FasterCapital’s network and EquityPilot resources will accelerate pilots, expand collector recruitment and refine our AI models for broader African markets.”

Growth trajectory & future plans

Near-term milestones include launching pilot programs with 6,000 users and 60paid collectors by January 2027, expanding to 30,000 users and 120 paid collectors by December 2027, and productizing recycling revenue streams by 2028. WasteTrack plans phased expansion across West African urban centers, followed by East and Southern Africa, while preparing a seed round to fund product scaling and partnerships.

About WasteTrack

WasteTrack is an Accra-based startup building an AI-driven waste identification, scheduling and cashless payment platform to formalize informal collectors and improve recycling in African cities. Founded by engineers and environmental systems experts, WasteTrack’s mission is to reduce plastic leakage and create livelihoods through technology.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

