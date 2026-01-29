Rapid Care PLLC Expands Diabetes Treatment Services in Sanford, North Carolina

Posted on 2026-01-29 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Sandford, North Carolina, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rapid Care PLLC, a primary care and urgent care medical practice serving North Carolina communities, has announced the availability of comprehensive diabetes treatment services at its Sanford location. The service is designed to support patients seeking ongoing medical care for diabetes management and related health concerns.

Located at 2609 S. Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27332, Rapid Care PLLC provides physician-guided diabetes care focused on monitoring blood sugar levels, managing symptoms, and supporting long-term health outcomes. The practice offers individualized care plans based on patient needs, medical history, and clinical evaluation.

Diabetes treatment services at Sanford location include evaluation, routine monitoring, medication management when appropriate, and coordination of care to help patients manage their condition effectively. Rapid Care PLLC emphasizes continuity of care and accessibility for patients requiring ongoing medical support.

Rapid Care PLLC also operates a second location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, extending access to primary and urgent care services for patients across the region.

Additional information about diabetes treatment services in Sanford is available at https://rapidcarellc.com/diabetes-treatment-sanford-nc/.

ABOUT RAPID CARE PLLC

Rapid Care PLLC is a medical practice providing primary care and urgent care services in North Carolina. The practice serves patients through its Sanford and Fayetteville locations, offering accessible healthcare focused on evaluation, treatment, and preventive care.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rapid Care PLLC
Email: rapidcaresanford@gmail.com
Phone: (919) 718-0414
Fax: (919) 718-1142
Website: https://www.rapidcarepllc.com/

Sanford Office Text: (919) 292-2032
Fayetteville Office Phone: (910) 229-2053

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution