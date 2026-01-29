Rapid Care PLLC Expands Diabetes Treatment Services in Sanford, North Carolina

Sandford, North Carolina, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rapid Care PLLC, a primary care and urgent care medical practice serving North Carolina communities, has announced the availability of comprehensive diabetes treatment services at its Sanford location. The service is designed to support patients seeking ongoing medical care for diabetes management and related health concerns.

Located at 2609 S. Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27332, Rapid Care PLLC provides physician-guided diabetes care focused on monitoring blood sugar levels, managing symptoms, and supporting long-term health outcomes. The practice offers individualized care plans based on patient needs, medical history, and clinical evaluation.

Diabetes treatment services at Sanford location include evaluation, routine monitoring, medication management when appropriate, and coordination of care to help patients manage their condition effectively. Rapid Care PLLC emphasizes continuity of care and accessibility for patients requiring ongoing medical support.

Rapid Care PLLC also operates a second location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, extending access to primary and urgent care services for patients across the region.

Additional information about diabetes treatment services in Sanford is available at https://rapidcarellc.com/diabetes-treatment-sanford-nc/.

ABOUT RAPID CARE PLLC

Rapid Care PLLC is a medical practice providing primary care and urgent care services in North Carolina. The practice serves patients through its Sanford and Fayetteville locations, offering accessible healthcare focused on evaluation, treatment, and preventive care.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rapid Care PLLC

Email: rapidcaresanford@gmail.com

Phone: (919) 718-0414

Fax: (919) 718-1142

Website: https://www.rapidcarepllc.com/

Sanford Office Text: (919) 292-2032

Fayetteville Office Phone: (910) 229-2053