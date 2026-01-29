Attorney Credits Launches New CLE Course: Cybersecurity, Ransomware and AI with Rachel Rose

San Diego, United States, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand CLE course titled Cybersecurity, Ransomware and AI, presented by Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA, a nationally recognized attorney with extensive experience in cybersecurity, compliance, and litigation matters.

As cyberattacks become an everyday business risk, law firms and companies face escalating threats that can undermine client trust, disrupt operations, and trigger regulatory and litigation exposure. With data breaches on the rise, the legal standard of “reasonable security” has taken center stage in enforcement actions, professional responsibility obligations, and civil litigation.

In this timely and practical program, Rose examines the legal and operational risks associated with cybersecurity incidents, ransomware attacks, and artificial intelligence. The course addresses data scraping, managing data risks in commercial agreements, conducting data protection assessments, and negotiating service provider and data processing agreements. Attorneys will gain practical guidance on evaluating cybersecurity protocols in transactions, vendor relationships, and client advisory contexts.

By understanding both current threats and evolving legal expectations, participants will be better equipped to mitigate risk, advise clients proactively, and respond effectively when incidents occur.

Course Topics Include:

Cybersecurity and ransomware risk management

AI-related risks, including data scraping and emerging technologies

Data protection assessments and minimizing cyber exposure

Managing data risks in commercial and vendor agreements

Evaluating cybersecurity practices in transactions and compliance settings

About the Instructor

Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA, is a disciplined and tenacious attorney who represents national and international clients in compliance, transactional, and litigation matters involving healthcare, cybersecurity, securities, the False Claims Act, and Dodd-Frank. She is widely recognized for her work at the intersection of law, technology, and regulatory compliance.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com