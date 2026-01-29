Empex Watertoys® Unveils Next-Gen Spray Parks Worldwide

A global leader in splash pads and aquatic play equipment since 1986, Empex Watertoys® is redefining aquatic play exercises with its advanced spray parks that are created especially for establishments of all sizes ranging from resorts and municipalities to recreation centers, campgrounds, amusement parks, and residential complexes.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the most trusted spray park manufacturers in the industry, Empex Watertoys® is known for prioritizing safety, new-age technology, and durability through its uniquely designed water features. Each spray park is created using corrosion-proof composite materials, which ensure long-lasting performance, reduced maintenance, and cost-effective operations for facilities of all sizes.

A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says: “We offer an extensive portfolio of interactive spray park features that enhance outdoor recreation environments with vibrant themes and engaging aquatic play elements. Our spray parks are larger, more dynamic versions of splash pads, and they can accommodate higher foot traffic while delivering immersive, family-friendly entertainment.”

From whimsical Aquacircus attractions to colorful Aquatropica creations and high-energy Aquashooter zones, Empex Watertoys® provides themed water play environments that appeal to children and families of all ages. Each feature is thoughtfully engineered to encourage movement, imagination, and safe water-based fun. With complete design services for indoor as well as outdoor spaces, Empex offers concept layouts, project planning, and budget estimations for spray parks to simplify the development process.

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2