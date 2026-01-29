Premium Commercial Splash Pad Solutions from Empex Watertoys®

Empex Watertoys® is a globally renowned name in the aquatic play landscape since decades, and it is raising industry standards in this field with its advanced commercial splash pads and high-performance splash toys that are designed for establishments of all sizes.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Unlike conventional water play zones, Empex Watertoys® is revered for developing commercial splash pads that are built for high-capacity environments. Each installation is proven to maximize guest throughput, safety, and operator efficiency. The splash pads operate without standing water, which reduces slip risks and eliminates the need for lifeguards, which makes them an attractive option for establishments that want to expand their recreational offerings while controlling operational costs.

Empex Watertoys® is recognized for its imaginative splash toys that blend engineering with storytelling. Whether it’s a towering water feature or a playful ground sprayer, each structure designed by Empex Watertoys® is created to spark interaction and keep children engaged for longer. There are different themed play zones like Circus, Marine, Tropical Oasis, Candyland, and more.

The splash pads can combine water jets, spinning components, and tipping buckets for a multi-sensory impact, and every splash toy is crafted using corrosion-free composite materials that ensure vibrant hues and smooth finishes, so your splash pad stays beautiful even in the hot sun, harsh winters, or coastal climates.

