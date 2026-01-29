Empex Watertoys® Offers the Finest Water Shooters for More Fun

Today, an increasing number of hotels and resorts are adding splash pads to their commercial spaces to appeal visitors. While these aquatic play areas boast a variety of features, water shooters are a prominent one. The interactive play equipment offers exceptional fun and entertainment to kids. Empex Watertoys® stands out as a leading manufacturer of water shooters for splash pads.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Empex Watertoys® is a reputed supplier of water toys for commercial splash pads. Since its establishment in 1986, the company has been committed to delivering quality solutions at competitive prices. They are well known for manufacturing high-quality toys that deliver long-lasting performance and stand the test of time. Water shooters are among the best-selling products of the firm.

According to one of the official spokespersons of the company, “Empex Watertoys® designs interactive water shooters to enable kids to engage in fun play at the splash pads. These water features allow the generation of water through the simple cranking of the handles. Our water shooters boast a minimalistic construction to ensure ease of use and deliver unique experiences to the users.”

Besides water shooters, Empex Watertoys® provides a wide range of water toys like ground jets, kinetic water toys, and more. The delivery of high-quality aquatic play features, a focus on safety, and installation assistance sets the company apart in the industry. The firm strives to become the one-stop destination for all the splash pad equipment needs of clients.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2