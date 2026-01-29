Spokes Digital Announces Sponsorship of Ingniteit 2026, Strengthening Its Commitment to the U.S. Cannabis Industry

Posted on 2026-01-29 by in Management, Marketing // 0 Comments

Summary: Spokes Digital announces its sponsorship of Ingniteit, reinforcing its commitment to advancing strategic conversations within the U.S. cannabis industry. As part of the event, Lauren Laplante will speak on “The NY–NJ Feedback Loop: Which Way Does the Spillover Flow?”, exploring cross-border market dynamics between New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey, USA, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, a leading cannabis digital marketing agency in the United States, today announced its official sponsorship of Ingniteit, a prominent U.S.-based cannabis industry event bringing together operators, regulators, brands, and service providers to shape the future of legal cannabis markets.

As part of its sponsorship, Spokes Digital will actively participate in industry discussions focused on market expansion, regulatory spillover, and cross-state cannabis economics, key themes shaping the next phase of cannabis growth in the Northeast.

As part of the Ingniteit agenda, Lauren Laplante will take the stage as a featured speaker in the session titled:

“The NY–NJ Feedback Loop: Which Way Does the Spillover Flow?”

The session will explore how New York and New Jersey’s cannabis markets influence one another across regulation, consumer behavior, retail demand, and operational strategy. With both states at different stages of market maturity, the discussion aims to unpack where momentum originates, how it transfers, and what operators and brands must anticipate next.

Lauren will contribute insights drawn from hands-on industry experience, focusing on how cannabis brands and businesses can position themselves strategically amid evolving interstate dynamics.

Ingniteit is part of the broader Cannabis Market Spotlight: New Jersey 2026 initiative, a platform designed to deliver data-driven conversations, executive-level insights, and forward-looking analysis for cannabis professionals operating in and around New Jersey.

Spokes Digital’s sponsorship reflects its ongoing investment in high-impact industry forums that prioritize education, transparency, and sustainable market growth.

Spokes Digital specializes exclusively in cannabis-focused digital marketing services, including:

  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tailored to cannabis compliance 
  • Paid media and performance marketing within regulatory constraints 
  • Social media strategy for cannabis brands and multi-state operators 
  • Data-driven growth strategies for dispensaries, brands, and ancillary businesses 

By sponsoring Ingniteit, Spokes Digital reinforces its mission not only to market cannabis brands but also to actively participate in shaping the conversations that define the industry’s future.

“Events like Ingniteit play a critical role in moving the cannabis industry forward,” said Varun Patel, CEO of Spokes Digital. “The NY–NJ corridor is one of the most strategically important cannabis regions in the U.S., and meaningful dialogue around spillover effects, regulation, and consumer behavior is essential. We’re proud to support this platform and contribute to the conversation.”

For more on Spokes Digital’s cannabis marketing solutions, visit spokesdigital.us

About Spokes Digital 

Spokes Digital is the premier digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in the cannabis industry since 2017. With a track record of delivering exceptional growth and ROI for more than 500 clients, Spokes Digital combines deep compliance knowledge with creative advertising and data-driven strategies to empower cannabis dispensaries and e-commerce brands nationwide.

Media Contact: 

Leeza Thomas
Chief Digital Officer, Spokes Digital
Email: leeza.thomas@spokesdigital.us 

 

