Why the Industrial Touch Screen Computer Is Revolutionizing Smart Factories!

Posted on 2026-01-29 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Dongguan, China, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — ValanoIPC, a leading provider of advanced industrial computing solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest Industrial Touch Screen Computer — the rugged and high-performance IP105-150 Intel 12th Gen Industrial Touch Screen Computer designed to meet the evolving needs of modern industrial environments. Built to withstand harsh conditions, this powerful solution brings reliability, flexibility, and intelligent control to factory automation, smart manufacturing, IoT gateways, and more.

As industries continue to embrace automation and digital transformation, the demand for robust, user-friendly systems has never been greater. ValanoIPC’s Industrial Touch Screen Computer answers this call with a blend of cutting-edge technology and practical design features suited for real-world use cases.

Top 5 Benefits of the ValanoIPC Industrial Touch Screen Computer

  1. Robust Industrial-Grade Durability
    Engineered for continuous 24/7 operation, the Industrial Touch Screen Computer features a rugged, fanless design with an aluminum alloy chassis that resists shock, dust, and corrosion.

  2. Superior Display & User Interaction
    The high-precision 15-inch capacitive touch screen supports 10-point multi-touch input, making interaction intuitive and responsive.

  3. High-Performance Processing
    Powered by Intel® 12th Gen processors, including scalable options up to Core™ i7, the Industrial Touch Screen Computer delivers reliable and fast performance for industrial automation, HMI (Human-Machine Interface) applications, and real-time data processing.

  4. Advanced Connectivity & Expandability
    Featuring dual Gigabit LAN, multiple USB 3.0 ports, HDMI outputs, and support for legacy RS-232/485 interfaces, this Industrial Touch Screen Computer connects seamlessly with PLCs, sensors, and varied industrial peripherals. Optional slots for Wi-Fi or 5G modules expand connectivity for IoT systems.

  5. Reliable for Critical Industrial Applications
    With a long Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF), built-in OS recovery capabilities, and flexible mounting options (wall, desktop, embedded), the system is ideal for critical applications such as automated manufacturing, machine monitoring, outdoor kiosks, and transportation systems.

About ValanoIPC

ValanoIPC is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing rugged computing solutions. With a focus on innovation, performance, and quality, ValanoIPC helps businesses across sectors optimize operations and achieve digital excellence through reliable industrial hardware.

For more info about the company

Company Name: ValanoIPC

Address: Building 1, Tianjie Creative Park, Daxin Road, Gedi, Nancheng, Dongguan, Guangdong 523000

Contact Phone: +86 13556025664

Contact Name: Flora Lee

Contact Email: marketing@valanoipc.com

Website URL: https://www.valanoipc.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution